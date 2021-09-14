CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Jackson

Jackson Updates
Jackson Updates
 6 days ago

(JACKSON, MS) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Jackson area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Jackson sports. For more stories from the Jackson area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Jackson / belhaven.edu

JACKSON, Miss. – After a 2-0 start, the Belhaven Women's Soccer team dropped their first match of the season after falling at home against Huntingdon College by a 2-1 final score. Huntingdon's Jadyn Helm found the back of the net early in the first minute and led until the 41st... Read more

Tennessee / wlox.com

Jackson State defeats Tennessee State 38-16 in Southern Heritage Classic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s nothing like SWAC football as Jackson State University faced off against Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. The Tigers went into this game coming off a great win against Florida A&M. They looked to carry over their momentum... Read more

Jackson / wapt.com

JSU aims to clean things up before Southern Heritage Classic

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State won their opener 7-6 but after looking at the film Coach Prime says there is a lot to clean up before facing Eddie George and Tennessee State in this weekend's Southern Heritage Classic. Read more

Jackson / belhaven.edu

Blazers Split on Final Day of Spike It Up Classic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Belhaven University volleyball team split a doubleheader in the final day of the 2021 Spike it Up Classic, hosted by Colorado College. Belhaven squared off against Colorado College and Howard Payne University in a doubleheader. Match One. In the first match of the doubleheader, the... Read more

