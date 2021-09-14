Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Jackson

(JACKSON, MS) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Jackson area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Jackson sports. For more stories from the Jackson area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Blazers Fall Late Against Huntingdon JACKSON, Miss. – After a 2-0 start, the Belhaven Women's Soccer team dropped their first match of the season after falling at home against Huntingdon College by a 2-1 final score. Huntingdon's Jadyn Helm found the back of the net early in the first minute and led until the 41st... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Jackson State defeats Tennessee State 38-16 in Southern Heritage Classic JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s nothing like SWAC football as Jackson State University faced off against Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. The Tigers went into this game coming off a great win against Florida A&M. They looked to carry over their momentum... Read more

LOCAL PICK

JSU aims to clean things up before Southern Heritage Classic JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State won their opener 7-6 but after looking at the film Coach Prime says there is a lot to clean up before facing Eddie George and Tennessee State in this weekend's Southern Heritage Classic. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE