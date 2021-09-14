CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I was removed from my grandmother's trust for not getting a university degree before I turned 23. Is there anything I can do?

By Asked in Cypress, CA
 9 days ago

Hello I'm in California. I didn't even know that my grandmother had a trust for me. According to my father however, my grandmother took me off of it because I didn't receive my university degree by age 23. I was at community college at the time, but she said that didn't count. (I do have my Bachelor's degree now). Is there anything I can do? I never saw any documents and I thought a court had to remove me from the trust.

