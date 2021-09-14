The lineup: Sports news in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Races Past San Marcos in Renewed Rivalry Game
After meeting every year on the gridiron since 1960, the annual Big Game between Santa Barbara and San Marcos was cancelled for the first time last season due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. On Friday night, the two teams renewed their rivalry and celebrated the life of Santa Barbara High great... Read more
Santa Barbara wins lopsided Big Game on a night they remembered Dons legend Sam Cunningham
Dons dominate Big Game with a 40-7 victory over San Marcos. The post Santa Barbara wins lopsided Big Game on a night they remembered Dons legend Sam Cunningham appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12. Read more
Vaqueros victorious in return to La Playa Stadium
Vaqueros victorious in return to La Playa Stadium Read more
#13 Women's Soccer Shuts Out UC Santa Barbara
MALIBU, Calif. – The #13 Pepperdine women's soccer team earned its fourth shutout of the season, defeating UC Santa Barbara 3-0 on Sunday afternoon. Three different Waves (7-1-0) found the back of the net, including Trinity Watson and Joelle Anderson who scored their goals within a minute of each other, while Anderson also collected an assist on a Calista Reyes goal right out of halftime. Read more
