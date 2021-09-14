CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

The lineup: Sports news in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Times
Santa Barbara Times
 6 days ago

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) Santa Barbara-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Santa Barbara sports. For more stories from the Santa Barbara area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Santa Barbara / independent.com

Santa Barbara Races Past San Marcos in Renewed Rivalry Game

Santa Barbara Races Past San Marcos in Renewed Rivalry Game

After meeting every year on the gridiron since 1960, the annual Big Game between Santa Barbara and San Marcos was cancelled for the first time last season due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. On Friday night, the two teams renewed their rivalry and celebrated the life of Santa Barbara High great... Read more

Santa Barbara / keyt.com

Santa Barbara wins lopsided Big Game on a night they remembered Dons legend Sam Cunningham

Santa Barbara wins lopsided Big Game on a night they remembered Dons legend Sam Cunningham

Dons dominate Big Game with a 40-7 victory over San Marcos. The post Santa Barbara wins lopsided Big Game on a night they remembered Dons legend Sam Cunningham appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12. Read more

Santa Barbara / youtube.com

Vaqueros victorious in return to La Playa Stadium

Vaqueros victorious in return to La Playa Stadium

Vaqueros victorious in return to La Playa Stadium Read more

Malibu / pepperdinewaves.com

#13 Women's Soccer Shuts Out UC Santa Barbara

#13 Women's Soccer Shuts Out UC Santa Barbara

MALIBU, Calif. – The #13 Pepperdine women's soccer team earned its fourth shutout of the season, defeating UC Santa Barbara 3-0 on Sunday afternoon. Three different Waves (7-1-0) found the back of the net, including Trinity Watson and Joelle Anderson who scored their goals within a minute of each other, while Anderson also collected an assist on a Calista Reyes goal right out of halftime. Read more

#Sports News
With Santa Barbara Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

