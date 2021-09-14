CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Lifestyle wrap: Terre Haute

Terre Haute News Watch
Terre Haute News Watch
 6 days ago

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Terre Haute area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Terre Haute / wthitv.com

Union Health posts latest COVID-19 hospitalization numbers - here's how they look

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Health posted its updated hospitalization numbers on Thursday. The numbers show that most of the patients hospitalized at Union Hospital in Terre Haute and its Clinton location are not vaccinated. Between the two hospitals, there are a total of 67 patients in the hospital... Read more

avatar

the problem is... only 10% of our population in vigo County and sullivan County is vaccinated... so therefore the vaccine must be worse.. because there is more than 10% vaccinated in the hospital... so you are twice as likely to get covide if you have been vaccinated sounds like!!!! hmm interesting!!!

avatar

We don’t believe anything you guys say. You’re just trying to scare everybody in to taking the vaccine

Terre Haute / wthitv.com

"...that gives us a lot of hope to be able to keep our schools open." VCSC officials discuss COVID-19 dashboard update

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County School Corporation will now send out a COVID-19 dashboard update every week. This will update the community on current COVID-19 cases and amount of people in quarantine. The dashboard breaks down COVID-19 case numbers for teachers, staff members, and students. It also includes... Read more

avatar

so next...they're going to want the names. if they've had the jab, how many times, when you wear a .ask so you wear it at home, when your family wears it who in your family has had the jab and how .any times. how .any times have you been tested after you've been jabbed along with your family and should they all be jabbed, you can only.go 5miles away from your house,you'll be surveilled 24/7. trust me, concentration camps are next look at Australia

Terre Haute / wthitv.com

Walk to end Alzheimer's event is happening this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of Hoosiers are living with Alzheimer's and even more people are taking care of those patients. That's why the Walk to End Alzheimer's helps to bring awareness to those struggling with this disease. The Walk to End Alzheimer's is an important annual event that... Read more

Terre Haute / 247wallst.com

This is the County in the Terre Haute, IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 644,318 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Terre Haute metropolitan area, located in […] Read more

