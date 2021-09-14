Lifestyle wrap: Terre Haute
Union Health posts latest COVID-19 hospitalization numbers - here's how they look
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Health posted its updated hospitalization numbers on Thursday. The numbers show that most of the patients hospitalized at Union Hospital in Terre Haute and its Clinton location are not vaccinated. Between the two hospitals, there are a total of 67 patients in the hospital... Read more
the problem is... only 10% of our population in vigo County and sullivan County is vaccinated... so therefore the vaccine must be worse.. because there is more than 10% vaccinated in the hospital... so you are twice as likely to get covide if you have been vaccinated sounds like!!!! hmm interesting!!!
We don’t believe anything you guys say. You’re just trying to scare everybody in to taking the vaccine
"...that gives us a lot of hope to be able to keep our schools open." VCSC officials discuss COVID-19 dashboard update
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County School Corporation will now send out a COVID-19 dashboard update every week. This will update the community on current COVID-19 cases and amount of people in quarantine. The dashboard breaks down COVID-19 case numbers for teachers, staff members, and students. It also includes... Read more
so next...they're going to want the names. if they've had the jab, how many times, when you wear a .ask so you wear it at home, when your family wears it who in your family has had the jab and how .any times. how .any times have you been tested after you've been jabbed along with your family and should they all be jabbed, you can only.go 5miles away from your house,you'll be surveilled 24/7. trust me, concentration camps are next look at Australia
Walk to end Alzheimer's event is happening this weekend
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of Hoosiers are living with Alzheimer's and even more people are taking care of those patients. That's why the Walk to End Alzheimer's helps to bring awareness to those struggling with this disease. The Walk to End Alzheimer's is an important annual event that... Read more
This is the County in the Terre Haute, IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19
The ongoing spread of the delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 644,318 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Terre Haute metropolitan area, located in […] Read more