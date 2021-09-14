CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

The lineup: Sports news in Sioux City

Sioux City Today
Sioux City Today
 6 days ago

(SIOUX CITY, IA) Sioux City-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

For more Sioux City sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Sioux City to host USHL Western Conference Shootout

SIOUX CITY — The ice at the Tyson Events Center usually isn’t on the floor this early. There’s a special reason it’s down, and it has a big 50-year anniversary logo at center ice. The reason that the ice is down so early is because the Sioux City Musketeers are... Read more

CHASE HARRIS NAMED DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kansas City, KS (September 9, 2021) – The American Association has announced that Sioux City Explorers outfielder Chase Harris has been named the 2021 defensive player of the year. This is the first time that Chase Harris has been named American Association defensive player of the year. He also becomes... Read more

KMAland XC (9/11): Sonderman, Eichhorn earn wins, Glenwood boys, girls take titles at Iowa Western

(KMAland) -- A fun day of running at Iowa Western, another dominant day for the Sioux City North boys and a solid day for both Denison-Schleswig teams highlighted Saturday's KMAland cross country slate. AT Lewis Central. The Glenwood girls edged Harlan by one point, 43 to 44, to claim the... Read more

KMAland Swimming (9/11): Sioux City Metro edges Lewis Central at home invite

(Sioux City) -- The Sioux City Metro swim team won the Mickey Olson Invitational in Sioux City on Saturday. SCM scored 389 points while Lewis Central was second with 339.5, Spencer had 302 in third and Abraham Lincoln finished with 194.5 in fourth. Brecken Baller had a pair of wins... Read more

ABOUT

With Sioux City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

