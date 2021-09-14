Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Missoula
(MISSOULA, MT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Missoula
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Missoula area, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
1st Missoula Co. young adult passes away from COVID-19
The Health Department was notified Friday that a resident between the ages of 20 and 39 had died as a result of COVID-19. Read more
the 13th death in the last 6 weeks in Missoula how come we don't hear about this on the news
would you believe it if you knew??? Only if it suited your opinion I assume.. 🙄🙄
Missoula pitmaster takes 3rd place in national rib cookoff
In a Montana Moment in August, NBC Montana brought you the story of one of the country's most acclaimed barbecue pitmasters. Tom Moua, of Missoula, and his Montana Q Bar-B-Que were preparing to defend their two-time national title at the invitation-only Nugget Rib Cookoff for vendors in Sparks, Nevada. Moua,... Read more
COVID-19 Update: Montana Adds 977 New Cases
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 133,715 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 977 new confirmed cases. There are currently 7,252 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 963,464 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 471,394 Montanans... Read more
The State needs to approve Ivermectin 1.87 to prevent Covid 19 and the variants. FDA and NIH may be asleep at the wheel. It's being used to treat Covid in Mexico.
less Covid in Mexico then in the USA. Three percent vaxed rate. Holly
Get Up Close With Moving, Roaring, Massive Dinosaurs in Missoula!
Maybe you read the headline and thought I was trying to oversell it a bit. But those words aren't me just trying to build up the excitement. That description is straight off the website for Jurassic Empire and describes what you'll see when dinosaurs take over Southgate Mall in Missoula. When it comes to experiencing the awesomeness of a living dinosaur - this might be the next best thing. And we all saw Jurassic Park when the portly fellow from Seinfeld was slipping around in the rain and broke his glasses before a dinosaur ate him for lunch - so there's no reason to want to get close to the real thing anyway. Read more