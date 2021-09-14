What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Las Cruces

(LAS CRUCES, NM) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Las Cruces, from fashion updates to viral videos.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Suspended NMSU professor hits the road promoting election fraud claims after defying COVID-19 mandates LAS CRUCES – New Mexico State University business college professor David Clements remains on emergency suspension following his rejection of campus mask mandates in his classroom and the university's vaccine mandate. Clements was suspended with pay in August, according to a notice from the provost's office, after several students filed... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 885 new cases, totaling 239,886 SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 885 additional COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths. As of today, there are 370 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Blame it on the rain: How to identify and control powdery mildew Question: What is this white coating on the leaves of my chokecherry tree, and what would you recommend to get rid of it?. Answer: The likely culprit for those symptoms at this time of year in New Mexico is powdery mildew. Powdery mildew is a commonly occurring fungal disease across... Read more

LATEST NEWS