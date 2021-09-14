CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Las Cruces

Las Cruces News Beat
Las Cruces News Beat
 6 days ago

(LAS CRUCES, NM) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Las Cruces, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
New Mexico / lcsun-news.com

Suspended NMSU professor hits the road promoting election fraud claims after defying COVID-19 mandates

Suspended NMSU professor hits the road promoting election fraud claims after defying COVID-19 mandates

LAS CRUCES – New Mexico State University business college professor David Clements remains on emergency suspension following his rejection of campus mask mandates in his classroom and the university's vaccine mandate. Clements was suspended with pay in August, according to a notice from the provost's office, after several students filed... Read more

Comments
avatar

Had the honor of hearing him speak tonite in Las Cruces. A man of true integrity.

16 likes 4 dislikes 1 reply

avatar

I love this many smart articulate. I'm surprised they didn't push him out sooner. Now he has more time to work on forensic audits in all 50 states he is making great progress.

1 like

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
New Mexico / krwg.org

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 885 new cases, totaling 239,886

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 885 new cases, totaling 239,886

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 885 additional COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths. As of today, there are 370 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Las Cruces / lcsun-news.com

Blame it on the rain: How to identify and control powdery mildew

Blame it on the rain: How to identify and control powdery mildew

Question: What is this white coating on the leaves of my chokecherry tree, and what would you recommend to get rid of it?. Answer: The likely culprit for those symptoms at this time of year in New Mexico is powdery mildew. Powdery mildew is a commonly occurring fungal disease across... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Las Cruces / demingheadlight.com

Telshor 12 soon adding alcoholic drinks to the snack bar menu

Telshor 12 soon adding alcoholic drinks to the snack bar menu

LAS CRUCES - Moviegoers 21 and up will soon have the option of purchasing adult beverages at Allen Theatre’s Telshor 12 location — the first in the company’s New Mexico locations to offer alcoholic drinks. The company previously had plans to construct an entertainment center at the theatre called The... Read more

Comments / 1

Related
krwg.org

Monday Business Watch

Algernon D'Ammassa with the Las Cruces Sun-News brings us the latest news. This week: Minimum wage work session held in Las Cruces, New Mexico event to showcase local food and products, and a new entertainment center is planned in Las Cruces.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Las Cruces News Beat

Las Cruces News Beat

Las Cruces, NM
142
Followers
236
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

With Las Cruces News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy