Algeria, Saudi Arabia discuss OPEC, regional, international issues

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Tuesday discussed coordination within OPEC as well as bilateral, regional and international issues, Algeria’s presidency and the Saudi minister said.

Saudi Arabia “is keen to continue coordination and consultation regarding regional and international issues...most notably joint Arab action,” the Saudi minister said after talks with Tebboune in Algiers.

They also discussed “coordination of positions regarding OPEC and support and encouragement of trade exchange between the two countries,” he said on Algerian state television.

The minister conveyed a message from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and discussed with Tebboune ways to boost bilateral ties, Algeria’s presidency said.

“The president stressed the rooting and solidity of bilateral relations and seeking to strengthen them to serve the higher interests of the two peoples,” it said in a statement.