CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Your Melbourne lifestyle news

Melbourne News Watch
Melbourne News Watch
 6 days ago

(MELBOURNE, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Melbourne / spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard Zoo Mourns Unexpected Passing of North American River Otters ‘Gladys’ and ‘Finley’

Brevard Zoo Mourns Unexpected Passing of North American River Otters ‘Gladys’ and ‘Finley’

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Brevard Zoo officials announced that the zoo’s North American river otters Gladys and Finley unexpectedly died. Finley was found deceased by keepers during their routine morning check and at the time, Gladys was lethargic and poorly responsive. She was immediately taken to the hospital... Read more

Comments
avatar

My ex girlfriend name is Gladys hahahaha she swimming in the pail with Finken. 😂

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Brevard County / wftv.com

Brevard County Schools offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing for students, staff

Brevard County Schools offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing for students, staff

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Public Schools converted the driveway of its Mid-South Transportation Center in Melbourne on Thursday into a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for students and staff. “He’s got allergies. He has seasonal allergies. So, I’m assuming that’s what it is,” said Brevard County resident Cynthia Gonzales. “But... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Brevard County / spacecoastliving.com

Medical, safety communities ramp up response as coronavirus cases rise

Medical, safety communities ramp up response as coronavirus cases rise

On June 19, the staff of Parrish Medical Center was anticipating a zero COVID-19 patient party in its near future. On that day, only two patients at the Titusville hospital were hospitalized with the virus. The party, unfortunately, was not to be, because just 10 days later, Parrish was treating... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Cocoa / youtube.com

Going on a Village Food Tour in Cocoa Florida

Going on a Village Food Tour in Cocoa Florida

In this video, you see what it is like to go on one of our food tours! Jessica and I had a friend in town visiting that booked a tour with us over the summer. This tour is in my favorite tour location Cocoa Village. On this food tour we started at Ossorio Bakery and Cafe, we then go to Cindy Lee's for some frozen key lime pie dipped in dark chocolate. Then we go on a brief history walk. After the history walk, we stop at Pub Americana for some beer and gator bites. We talk about S.F. Travis and Co hardware store and then stop in the VIllage General Store. After we stroll through our 3rd stop that is an old bank building we eat some Street Corn. The tour ended with some Cheesecake Tempura at Thai Thai. Overall we had a great time as always on our tours. We have changed some things up and added a number of new restaurants. So even with this short glimpse at our tours, there is a lot that we did not cover in this video. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Man Stumbles Upon ‘Cave to Hell’ in Colorado

If you look hard enough, you can definitely find some strange things here in Colorado. A man that spends a lot of his time doing what he calls 'urban exploration' stumbled upon a strange structure near the Colorado Springs area that has been dubbed the 'Cave to Hell.'. A Man-Made...
COLORADO STATE
newyorkcitynews.net

China says Canberra 'potential target for nuclear strike'

Beijing [China], September 19 (ANI): After the launch of the trilateral security partnership of AUKUS, China picked on Australia saying that Canberra is now "a potential target for a nuclear strike". A newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party says that Australia is now "a potential target for a nuclear...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
995qyk.com

Florida Passengers Sing “Hey Hey Hey Goodbye” As Couple Gets Kicked Off Flight

Florida passengers sing “Hey Hey Hey Goodbye” as anti-mask c0uple gets kicked OFF flight. Florida has taken a lot of heat for not stepping up and wearing a mask during the pandemic. While most abide by the rules at least on the flights I’ve been on, there are always those few who feel they need to make a point. Passengers on a flight from Miami supported the airline crew as they removed two on board who reportedly refused to wear a mask. As the couple gathered their things, passengers broke out in song. They sang the anthem sports fans often sing when the team they’re playing is clearly about to lose.
FLORIDA STATE
The Milpitas Dispatch

Your Milpitas lifestyle news

(MILPITAS, CA) Life in Milpitas has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
MILPITAS, CA
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Your Los Altos lifestyle news

(LOS ALTOS, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
LOS ALTOS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Melbourne
Country
Australia
PHX Sun-Times

Your Phoenix lifestyle news

(PHOENIX, AZ) Life in Phoenix has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
PHOENIX, AZ
Melbourne News Watch

Melbourne News Watch

Melbourne, FL
133
Followers
243
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Melbourne News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy