Your Melbourne lifestyle news

(MELBOURNE, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Brevard Zoo Mourns Unexpected Passing of North American River Otters ‘Gladys’ and ‘Finley’ BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Brevard Zoo officials announced that the zoo’s North American river otters Gladys and Finley unexpectedly died. Finley was found deceased by keepers during their routine morning check and at the time, Gladys was lethargic and poorly responsive. She was immediately taken to the hospital... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Brevard County Schools offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing for students, staff BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Public Schools converted the driveway of its Mid-South Transportation Center in Melbourne on Thursday into a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for students and staff. “He’s got allergies. He has seasonal allergies. So, I’m assuming that’s what it is,” said Brevard County resident Cynthia Gonzales. “But... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Medical, safety communities ramp up response as coronavirus cases rise On June 19, the staff of Parrish Medical Center was anticipating a zero COVID-19 patient party in its near future. On that day, only two patients at the Titusville hospital were hospitalized with the virus. The party, unfortunately, was not to be, because just 10 days later, Parrish was treating... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE