Your Melbourne lifestyle news

Brevard Zoo Mourns Unexpected Passing of North American River Otters ‘Gladys’ and ‘Finley’
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Brevard Zoo officials announced that the zoo’s North American river otters Gladys and Finley unexpectedly died. Finley was found deceased by keepers during their routine morning check and at the time, Gladys was lethargic and poorly responsive. She was immediately taken to the hospital... Read more
Brevard County Schools offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing for students, staff
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Public Schools converted the driveway of its Mid-South Transportation Center in Melbourne on Thursday into a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for students and staff. “He’s got allergies. He has seasonal allergies. So, I’m assuming that’s what it is,” said Brevard County resident Cynthia Gonzales. “But... Read more
Medical, safety communities ramp up response as coronavirus cases rise
On June 19, the staff of Parrish Medical Center was anticipating a zero COVID-19 patient party in its near future. On that day, only two patients at the Titusville hospital were hospitalized with the virus. The party, unfortunately, was not to be, because just 10 days later, Parrish was treating... Read more
Going on a Village Food Tour in Cocoa Florida
In this video, you see what it is like to go on one of our food tours! Jessica and I had a friend in town visiting that booked a tour with us over the summer. This tour is in my favorite tour location Cocoa Village. On this food tour we started at Ossorio Bakery and Cafe, we then go to Cindy Lee's for some frozen key lime pie dipped in dark chocolate. Then we go on a brief history walk. After the history walk, we stop at Pub Americana for some beer and gator bites. We talk about S.F. Travis and Co hardware store and then stop in the VIllage General Store. After we stroll through our 3rd stop that is an old bank building we eat some Street Corn. The tour ended with some Cheesecake Tempura at Thai Thai. Overall we had a great time as always on our tours. We have changed some things up and added a number of new restaurants. So even with this short glimpse at our tours, there is a lot that we did not cover in this video. Read more