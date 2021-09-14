Trending local sports in Monroe
Warhawks Post Record-Setting Victory Over Alcorn, 7-0
MONROE, La. – ULM matched its best start in program history and lit up the scoreboard in a way that hasn't been seen since 2014 as the Warhawks crushed Alcorn, 7-0, Friday night, Sept. 10, at Brown Stadium. In the win, ULM junior Courtney Marten notched the seventh hat trick... Read more
Sorensen snookers Ramirez in unforgettable USMTS finish at The Rev
MONROE, La. (Sept. 11)—The Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s celebrates the men and women of our armed forces, first responders and other front-line workers like nobody else in American motorsports. On the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on our symbols of life, liberty and the pursuit of... Read more
Northeast Louisiana Soccer Association eager to start youth season, but short on coaches
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Northeast Louisiana Soccer Association is ready to kick off the season of. recreational soccer for players ages 4 through 14 in Northeast Louisiana but are short on volunteer coaches for their teams. They are seeking the public’s help in filling around 15 volunteer coaching positions. In... Read more
Lady Techsters Visit Warharks in I-20 Showdown
Monroe, La. -- Louisiana Tech (4-6) volleyball team will make the short trip down I-20 for a showdown with in-state foe UL-Monroe on Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. Date/Time: Tuesday, Sept. 14 | 6:00 p.m. Location: Fant-Ewing Coliseum (Monroe, La.) Series: LA Tech leads 23-9 Live Stats: LATechSports.com. About Louisiana... Read more
