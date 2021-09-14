Trending local sports in Monroe

(MONROE, LA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Monroe area.

Warhawks Post Record-Setting Victory Over Alcorn, 7-0 MONROE, La. – ULM matched its best start in program history and lit up the scoreboard in a way that hasn't been seen since 2014 as the Warhawks crushed Alcorn, 7-0, Friday night, Sept. 10, at Brown Stadium. In the win, ULM junior Courtney Marten notched the seventh hat trick...

Sorensen snookers Ramirez in unforgettable USMTS finish at The Rev MONROE, La. (Sept. 11)—The Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey's celebrates the men and women of our armed forces, first responders and other front-line workers like nobody else in American motorsports. On the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on our symbols of life, liberty and the pursuit of...

Northeast Louisiana Soccer Association eager to start youth season, but short on coaches MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Northeast Louisiana Soccer Association is ready to kick off the season of. recreational soccer for players ages 4 through 14 in Northeast Louisiana but are short on volunteer coaches for their teams. They are seeking the public's help in filling around 15 volunteer coaching positions. In...

