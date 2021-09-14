CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe, LA

Trending local sports in Monroe

Monroe Dispatch
Monroe Dispatch
 6 days ago

(MONROE, LA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Monroe area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Monroe / ulmwarhawks.com

Warhawks Post Record-Setting Victory Over Alcorn, 7-0

Warhawks Post Record-Setting Victory Over Alcorn, 7-0

MONROE, La. – ULM matched its best start in program history and lit up the scoreboard in a way that hasn't been seen since 2014 as the Warhawks crushed Alcorn, 7-0, Friday night, Sept. 10, at Brown Stadium. In the win, ULM junior Courtney Marten notched the seventh hat trick... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Monroe / stlracing.com

Sorensen snookers Ramirez in unforgettable USMTS finish at The Rev

Sorensen snookers Ramirez in unforgettable USMTS finish at The Rev

MONROE, La. (Sept. 11)—The Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s celebrates the men and women of our armed forces, first responders and other front-line workers like nobody else in American motorsports. On the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on our symbols of life, liberty and the pursuit of... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Monroe / myarklamiss.com

Northeast Louisiana Soccer Association eager to start youth season, but short on coaches

Northeast Louisiana Soccer Association eager to start youth season, but short on coaches

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Northeast Louisiana Soccer Association is ready to kick off the season of. recreational soccer for players ages 4 through 14 in Northeast Louisiana but are short on volunteer coaches for their teams. They are seeking the public’s help in filling around 15 volunteer coaching positions. In... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Monroe / latechsports.com

Lady Techsters Visit Warharks in I-20 Showdown

Lady Techsters Visit Warharks in I-20 Showdown

Monroe, La. -- Louisiana Tech (4-6) volleyball team will make the short trip down I-20 for a showdown with in-state foe UL-Monroe on Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. Date/Time: Tuesday, Sept. 14 | 6:00 p.m. Location: Fant-Ewing Coliseum (Monroe, La.) Series: LA Tech leads 23-9 Live Stats: LATechSports.com. About Louisiana... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Government
Monroe, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Monroe, LA
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#La Rrb
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Monroe Dispatch

Monroe Dispatch

Monroe, LA
223
Followers
246
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Monroe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy