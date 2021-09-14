Trending local sports in College Station

(COLLEGE STATION, TX) College Station-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Aggie Volleyball Runs Past UAlbany in Straight Sets BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – In Texas A&M volleyball’s first match of the day, the Aggies roared past the UAlbany Great Danes in a 3-0 affair (25-18, 25-22, 25-11) on Saturday afternoon inside Reed Arena. The Aggies improve to 5-2 overall on the year and remain undefeated at the Texas A&M Invitational, while UAlbany drops to 3-6 overall. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Texas A&M isn't happy with its run defense. Here's why. COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M had just won by 31 points in its season opener and its overmatched opponent, Kent State, had only reached the end zone once, and that was with the game out of reach in the fourth quarter last Saturday. A&M safety Leon O’Neal was livid following the Aggies’ 41-10 victory. Read more

LOCAL PICK

College Station football team hosts Magnolia in District 8-5A-I opener Friday Things get real Friday night for the College Station football team. The Cougars (2-0) outscored opponents 109-18 over two nondistrict games to start the season, which helped them reach No. 2 in the Class 5A Division I rankings behind powerhouse Denton Ryan. But the Cougars are starting from ground zero this week against Magnolia in their District 8-5A-I opener at 7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Stadium. Read more

LATEST NEWS