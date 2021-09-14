CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor News Watch
Ann Arbor News Watch
 6 days ago

(ANN ARBOR, MI) Ann Arbor sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Ann Arbor sports. For more stories from the Ann Arbor area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Ann Arbor / mlive.com

Huron football plays with heavy heart in rivalry win over Pioneer

ANN ARBOR – It was a tough day for Ann Arbor Huron’s football program on Friday. Despite beating cross-town rival Ann Arbor Pioner 34-0, the River Rats were playing with heavy hearts after the loss of a member of their football family who passed away recently. Huron’s head coach Antaiwn... Read more

Michigan / freep.com

Michigan football game score vs. Washington Huskies: Live updates

Michigan Wolverines (1-0) vs. Washington Huskies (0-1) Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor. Radio: WWJ-AM (950)/ WXYT 97.1 FM. BETWEEN THE LINES:Michigan football vs. Washington: Scouting report, prediction. EXPERT PICKS:Predicting Michigan football vs. Washington, Michigan State football vs. Youngstown State. Game notes: Although these two schools haven't met in 19 seasons,... Read more

Ann Arbor / si.com

The Chris Webber Saga Is Weird, Cade McNamara's Week Two Test, The Maize Out

It looked like Chris Webber was about to be welcomed back to Ann Arbor with open arms, but apparently Warde Manuel was misunderstood or spoken for altogether. It's been a weird couple of days, but the most popular member of the Fab Five should still be in line to get back in the good graces of U-M in the very near future. Read more

Ann Arbor / youtube.com

Barstool College Football Show presented by FTX - Week 2 LIVE in Ann Arbor

Check out Barstool Sports for more: http://www.barstoolsports.com Follow Barstool Sports here: Facebook: https://facebook.com/barstoolsports Twitter: https://twitter.com/barstoolsports Instagram: http://instagram.com/barstoolsports Read more

