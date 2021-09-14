Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Morgantown
WVU expands indoor mask requirement to all indoor campus spaces
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia University is updating its mask guidelines. Beginning Monday, Sept. 13, all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask indoors in all WVU System buildings and facilities through Oct. 6, when public health conditions will be reevaluated. The new requirement... Read more
Keep pushing won't be long the students will be moving away from collage in Morgantown a stranger to a less restriction collage.
QRT Grief Support Group works to heal, reduce stigma
MORGANTOWN -- While the COVID-19 pandemic surges, there is a quieter epidemic that has been plaguing West Virginia for years: overdose. According to the National Institutes of Health, West. Read more
Offering help when it’s needed most: After a disaster, research shows mental health services should be available in long-term recovery phase
MORGANTOWN — In the immediate aftermath of natural disasters, help is easy to find. Local churches cook hot meals. National and state recovery efforts offer aid. Community members band together. But in the months that follow, after the recovery crews have packed up and gone home, hopelessness and isolation set... Read more
Soul food: WVU Campus Food Garden a place to learn and grow
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two West Virginia University biologists have spent their summer tending a garden that grew into more than a source for fresh vegetables — it was a backyard sanctuary for learning where students and faculty discovered how to plant seeds, prepare soils, monitor water and nutrient needs, manage pests and nurture the vegetation. Read more