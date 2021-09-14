CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgantown, WV

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Morgantown

Morgantown Updates
Morgantown Updates
 6 days ago

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Morgantown, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Morgantown / lootpress.com

WVU expands indoor mask requirement to all indoor campus spaces

WVU expands indoor mask requirement to all indoor campus spaces

MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia University is updating its mask guidelines. Beginning Monday, Sept. 13, all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask indoors in all WVU System buildings and facilities through Oct. 6, when public health conditions will be reevaluated. The new requirement... Read more

Comments
avatar

Keep pushing won't be long the students will be moving away from collage in Morgantown a stranger to a less restriction collage.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Morgantown / dominionpost.com

QRT Grief Support Group works to heal, reduce stigma

QRT Grief Support Group works to heal, reduce stigma

MORGANTOWN -- While the COVID-19 pandemic surges, there is a quieter epidemic that has been plaguing West Virginia for years: overdose. According to the National Institutes of Health, West. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Morgantown / mybuckhannon.com

Offering help when it’s needed most: After a disaster, research shows mental health services should be available in long-term recovery phase

Offering help when it’s needed most: After a disaster, research shows mental health services should be available in long-term recovery phase

MORGANTOWN — In the immediate aftermath of natural disasters, help is easy to find. Local churches cook hot meals. National and state recovery efforts offer aid. Community members band together. But in the months that follow, after the recovery crews have packed up and gone home, hopelessness and isolation set... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Morgantown / wvnews.com

Soul food: WVU Campus Food Garden a place to learn and grow

Soul food: WVU Campus Food Garden a place to learn and grow

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two West Virginia University biologists have spent their summer tending a garden that grew into more than a source for fresh vegetables — it was a backyard sanctuary for learning where students and faculty discovered how to plant seeds, prepare soils, monitor water and nutrient needs, manage pests and nurture the vegetation. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Philly Report

Lifestyle wrap: Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Philadelphia, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Morgantown Updates

Morgantown Updates

Morgantown, WV
120
Followers
251
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Morgantown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy