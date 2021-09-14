Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Valdosta

(VALDOSTA, GA) Valdosta sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Volleyball concludes tournament play at Valdosta State VALDOSTA, Ga. – University of Arkansas – Fort Smith Volleyball split its tournament matches for the third consecutive time, defeating Saint Leo University, 3-1, before dropping the final to Eckerd College by the same 3-1 margin. UAFS (5-3) will begin Lone Star Conference play next weekend when it visits Lubbock... Read more

Changing Lives: Heisman winner Charlie Ward headlines LAMP dinner VALDOSTA – After hosting its annual fundraiser virtually last year, Lowndes Associated Ministries to People brought its Changing Lives dinner back to The Patterson. A crowd gathered Thursday for the yearly event that benefits the homeless shelter. The dinner featured Charlie Ward Jr., a Thomasville native, a Heisman Trophy winner,... Read more

Back from quarantine, 'Cats host Packers in 107th all-time meeting VALDOSTA – One hundred six games – the oldest rivalry in South Georgia will be renewed when the Valdosta Wildcats (1-2) host the Colquitt County Packers (2-1) Friday night. The 'Cats come into Friday night after forfeiting last week's game against Bainbridge due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. On... Read more

