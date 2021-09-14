CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Valdosta

Valdosta Journal
Valdosta Journal
 6 days ago

(VALDOSTA, GA) Valdosta sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Valdosta / uafortsmithlions.com

Volleyball concludes tournament play at Valdosta State

Volleyball concludes tournament play at Valdosta State

VALDOSTA, Ga. – University of Arkansas – Fort Smith Volleyball split its tournament matches for the third consecutive time, defeating Saint Leo University, 3-1, before dropping the final to Eckerd College by the same 3-1 margin. UAFS (5-3) will begin Lone Star Conference play next weekend when it visits Lubbock...

Valdosta / valdostadailytimes.com

Changing Lives: Heisman winner Charlie Ward headlines LAMP dinner

Changing Lives: Heisman winner Charlie Ward headlines LAMP dinner

VALDOSTA – After hosting its annual fundraiser virtually last year, Lowndes Associated Ministries to People brought its Changing Lives dinner back to The Patterson. A crowd gathered Thursday for the yearly event that benefits the homeless shelter. The dinner featured Charlie Ward Jr., a Thomasville native, a Heisman Trophy winner,...

Valdosta / valdostadailytimes.com

Back from quarantine, 'Cats host Packers in 107th all-time meeting

Back from quarantine, 'Cats host Packers in 107th all-time meeting

VALDOSTA – One hundred six games – the oldest rivalry in South Georgia will be renewed when the Valdosta Wildcats (1-2) host the Colquitt County Packers (2-1) Friday night. The 'Cats come into Friday night after forfeiting last week's game against Bainbridge due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Valdosta / valdostadailytimes.com

Escaping 'Cats claws: Pace's go-ahead TD edges Colquitt past Valdosta

Escaping 'Cats claws: Pace's go-ahead TD edges Colquitt past Valdosta

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats (1-3) rallied from a 19-point deficit to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but couldn't hold down the Colquitt County Packers (3-1) Friday night. Packers running back Charlie Pace had 21 carries for 111 yards and three touchdowns, capping his monster night with a...

ABOUT

With Valdosta Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

