Asheville, NC

Lifestyle wrap: Asheville

Asheville News Watch
Asheville News Watch
 6 days ago

(ASHEVILLE, NC) Life in Asheville has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We've got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

North Carolina / wsoctv.com

Caught on camera: Country singer Brett Eldredge encounters bear in NC garage

Caught on camera: Country singer Brett Eldredge encounters bear in NC garage

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Country singer Brett Eldredge has had another encounter with wildlife, this one involving a bear at a North Carolina home. This week, Eldredge posted a video of the run-in after the bear entered a garage at a home in Asheville as he was about to go on a hike. Read more

Asheville / bpr.org

COVID Surge: 51 Dead In August. 'We're Running Out Of Ambulances'

COVID Surge: 51 Dead In August. 'We're Running Out Of Ambulances'

Jessica Vaughn, a 33-year-old mother of five, was found dead in her Asheville apartment. The cause: COVID-19. Brianna Justus, a 31-year-old expectant mother, went from healthy to COVID intensive care patient at Mission Hospital in less than a week. Her baby, delivered by emergency cesarean section, survived. Brianna Justus did not. Read more

Comments
avatar

I am so so sorry to everyone that has lost a family member. That is just horrible. What I do need to ask is this, 11 people in my family had it just 2 weeks ago. 3 of us with underlying health issues and my Mother that is 82. None of us had to go to the hospital. Why is that? I count my Blessings on that. But, Statistically speaking, at least one of us should have been hospitalizied. Also, I would like to mention that we are not vaccinated. We dont trust the vaccine. People are dying after taking it also and it doesn't stop you from getting the virus. Covid Sucks! It is no walk in the park, but it did not make me want to run out and get the vaccine. Stop pressuring people to get the vaccine. We are Americans and can make our decisions!!

23 likes 8 dislikes

avatar

the president of the USA should shut everything down like Trump did slowed the spread down but the government don't seem to care

6 likes 3 dislikes 3 replies

Asheville / 247wallst.com

This is the County in the Asheville, NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

This is the County in the Asheville, NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 39,893,580 Americans have been infected with the virus — and 635,606 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world. […] Read more

Asheville / wlos.com

Pet Pals: Fluffy Gray

Pet Pals: Fluffy Gray

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Fluffy Gray! He's a sweet 8-year-old male cat up for adoption with Asheville Humane Society. Fluffy is very snuggly and loves just about everyone!. Anyone who's looking for an inside companion would be a perfect fit for Fluffy. If you're interested in adopting Fluffy Gray,... Read more

The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
