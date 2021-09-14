Sports wrap: Chico

(CHICO, CA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Chico area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Chico sports. For more stories from the Chico area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Wildcats stunned by late strike LACEY, Washington—The sound of the ball hitting the back of the net at full force was reminiscent of the sound one makes when being punched in the gut. It brought the Chico State men's soccer team to its knees. After 80-plus minutes of agonizing misses and denials on the attack, the Wildcats surrendered the match winner on with just 1:26 remaining in regulation in a 1-0 loss to 18th-ranked Simon Fraser Saturday afternoon in Lacey, Washington. It came on Simon Fraser's first shot on target all afternoon. Read more

TRENDING NOW

’Cats come up empty on final day of the Seawolf/Gator Classic SAN FRANCISCO—The Chico State volleyball team went into Saturday's action hoping that the final day of the Seawolf/Gator Classic would go a long way towards ironing out any rough spots prior to beginning conference play next weekend. Things did not exactly go according to plan, however, as the Wildcats dropped a pair of matches at San Francisco State's Don Nasser Family Plaza. The 'Cats were swept by the host Gators 25-14, 25-17, 25-11 in the day's first contest, then they finished the day by falling in four sets to Cal State Monterey Bay 23-25, 27-25, 19-25, 14-25. The two Saturday setbacks extended Chico State's current losing streak to three, and saw the team's overall record even at 4-4. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Pleasant Valley football playing in Honor Bowl for wounded, ill veterans CHICO — The Pleasant Valley football team will play at 4 p.m. Saturday at Liberty High School in Brentwood against Menlo-Atherton in a non-league matchup as part of this year’s Honor Bowl. The Honor Bowl raises money for injured, ill and wounded veterans in a series of varsity high school... Read more

LOCAL PICK