The lineup: Sports news in Caribou

Caribou girls soccer ties undefeated Old Town in double overtime
Caribou and Old Town drew even in a 1-1 varsity girls soccer match Saturday evening at the Vikings’ home field. Read more
Houlton girls, John Bapst boys victorious in northern Maine XC invitational
CARIBOU, Maine — Dozens of athletes from northern and central Maine high schools competed at Caribou’s invitational cross country meet Saturday afternoon. The course was three miles weaving through the hilly land behind Caribou High School’s athletic fields. In every heat, one runner from each team competed — timed back from the previous heat by seven minutes. Read more
Fort Kent runners compete in Caribou Invitational
Old Town ekes out win against Caribou boys during Vikings’ first game
CARIBOU, Maine — Old Town traveled north to put up a 1-0 victory against Caribou on Saturday during the Vikings’ first home game of the season. The game was a close matchup between two young teams: Old Town has two seniors on its roster, and Caribou only has one. Knotted... Read more
