Caribou, ME

The lineup: Sports news in Caribou

Caribou Today
Caribou Today
 6 days ago

(CARIBOU, ME) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Caribou area.

For more Caribou sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Caribou / thecounty.me

Caribou girls soccer ties undefeated Old Town in double overtime

Caribou girls soccer ties undefeated Old Town in double overtime

Caribou and Old Town drew even in a 1-1 varsity girls soccer match Saturday evening at the Vikings’ home field. Read more

Maine / thecounty.me

Houlton girls, John Bapst boys victorious in northern Maine XC invitational

Houlton girls, John Bapst boys victorious in northern Maine XC invitational

CARIBOU, Maine — Dozens of athletes from northern and central Maine high schools competed at Caribou’s invitational cross country meet Saturday afternoon. The course was three miles weaving through the hilly land behind Caribou High School’s athletic fields. In every heat, one runner from each team competed — timed back from the previous heat by seven minutes. Read more

Caribou / fiddleheadfocus.com

Fort Kent runners compete in Caribou Invitational

Fort Kent runners compete in Caribou Invitational

CARIBOU, Maine — Dozens of athletes from northern and central Maine high schools competed at Caribou’s invitational cross country meet Saturday afternoon. The course was three miles weaving through the hilly land behind Caribou High School’s athletic fields. In every heat, one runner from each team competed — timed back from the previous heat by seven minutes. Read more

Caribou / thecounty.me

Old Town ekes out win against Caribou boys during Vikings’ first game

Old Town ekes out win against Caribou boys during Vikings’ first game

CARIBOU, Maine — Old Town traveled north to put up a 1-0 victory against Caribou on Saturday during the Vikings’ first home game of the season. The game was a close matchup between two young teams: Old Town has two seniors on its roster, and Caribou only has one. Knotted... Read more

With Caribou Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

