CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kennewick, WA

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Kennewick

Kennewick Voice
Kennewick Voice
 6 days ago

(KENNEWICK, WA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Kennewick area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Kennewick sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Kennewick / scorebooklive.com

Watch: Gabe Tahir, Kamiakin race past JP Zamora-led Chiawana 46-24 in Mid-Columbia Conference shootout

Watch: Gabe Tahir, Kamiakin race past JP Zamora-led Chiawana 46-24 in Mid-Columbia Conference shootout

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Henry Mercado accounted for five total touchdowns to lead Kamiakin to a 46-24 win over Mid-Columbia Conference foe Chiawana on Thursday night at Kennewick’s Lampson Stadium. Two of Mercado’s four touchdown passes were to Aidan Canada, junior Gabe Tahir scored on a 42-yard how-did-he-do-that screen pass and... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Kennewick / scorebooklive.com

Watch: Lockdown corner Gabe Tahir breaks down Kamiakin’s 46-24 win over Chiawana in early season MCC tilt

Watch: Lockdown corner Gabe Tahir breaks down Kamiakin’s 46-24 win over Chiawana in early season MCC tilt

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kamiakin junior cornerback Gabe Tahir finished with four catches for 126 yards receiving and a touchdown in a 46-24 win over Chiawana on Thursday night at Kennewick’s Lampson Stadium. Tahir, a three-star corner per 247 Sports, holds an offer from Penn State. On Thursday, he shined on... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Kennewick / keprtv.com

PBR has first stop on tour since losing a bull rider

PBR has first stop on tour since losing a bull rider

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The PBR event kicks off Friday, September 10 in the Toyota Center making this the first stop on the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour since they lost a bull rider. Amadeu Campos Silva was a 22-year-old professional bull rider who unfortunately was killed at the last PBR event... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Kennewick / scorebooklive.com

Kamiakin thrashes Chiawana 46-24 behind Henry Mercado’s big night in early season Mid-Columbia Conference showdown: 4 takeaways

Kamiakin thrashes Chiawana 46-24 behind Henry Mercado’s big night in early season Mid-Columbia Conference showdown: 4 takeaways

KENNEWICK, Wash. — As students lined up on the edge of the field to form a high-five line for players a postgame celebration, Gabe Tahir’s face exuded pure joy. Kamiakin had just handed conference foe Chiawana a 46-24 loss on Thursday at Lampson Stadium, and the gesture by students fit the moment. Kamiakin (2-0) had finally handed the three-time defending league champ Riverhawks (1-1) their first MCC loss in 19 games. Three games in that streak came against Kamiakin. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennewick, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
City
Kennewick, WA
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#Wa
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kennewick Voice

Kennewick Voice

Kennewick, WA
67
Followers
251
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kennewick Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy