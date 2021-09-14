Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Kennewick
Watch: Gabe Tahir, Kamiakin race past JP Zamora-led Chiawana 46-24 in Mid-Columbia Conference shootout
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Henry Mercado accounted for five total touchdowns to lead Kamiakin to a 46-24 win over Mid-Columbia Conference foe Chiawana on Thursday night at Kennewick’s Lampson Stadium. Two of Mercado’s four touchdown passes were to Aidan Canada, junior Gabe Tahir scored on a 42-yard how-did-he-do-that screen pass and... Read more
Watch: Lockdown corner Gabe Tahir breaks down Kamiakin’s 46-24 win over Chiawana in early season MCC tilt
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kamiakin junior cornerback Gabe Tahir finished with four catches for 126 yards receiving and a touchdown in a 46-24 win over Chiawana on Thursday night at Kennewick’s Lampson Stadium. Tahir, a three-star corner per 247 Sports, holds an offer from Penn State. On Thursday, he shined on... Read more
PBR has first stop on tour since losing a bull rider
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The PBR event kicks off Friday, September 10 in the Toyota Center making this the first stop on the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour since they lost a bull rider. Amadeu Campos Silva was a 22-year-old professional bull rider who unfortunately was killed at the last PBR event... Read more
Kamiakin thrashes Chiawana 46-24 behind Henry Mercado’s big night in early season Mid-Columbia Conference showdown: 4 takeaways
KENNEWICK, Wash. — As students lined up on the edge of the field to form a high-five line for players a postgame celebration, Gabe Tahir’s face exuded pure joy. Kamiakin had just handed conference foe Chiawana a 46-24 loss on Thursday at Lampson Stadium, and the gesture by students fit the moment. Kamiakin (2-0) had finally handed the three-time defending league champ Riverhawks (1-1) their first MCC loss in 19 games. Three games in that streak came against Kamiakin. Read more
