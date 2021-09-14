Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Kennewick

(KENNEWICK, WA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Kennewick area.

Watch: Gabe Tahir, Kamiakin race past JP Zamora-led Chiawana 46-24 in Mid-Columbia Conference shootout KENNEWICK, Wash. — Henry Mercado accounted for five total touchdowns to lead Kamiakin to a 46-24 win over Mid-Columbia Conference foe Chiawana on Thursday night at Kennewick's Lampson Stadium. Two of Mercado's four touchdown passes were to Aidan Canada, junior Gabe Tahir scored on a 42-yard how-did-he-do-that screen pass and...

Watch: Lockdown corner Gabe Tahir breaks down Kamiakin's 46-24 win over Chiawana in early season MCC tilt KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kamiakin junior cornerback Gabe Tahir finished with four catches for 126 yards receiving and a touchdown in a 46-24 win over Chiawana on Thursday night at Kennewick's Lampson Stadium. Tahir, a three-star corner per 247 Sports, holds an offer from Penn State. On Thursday, he shined on...

PBR has first stop on tour since losing a bull rider KENNEWICK, Wash. — The PBR event kicks off Friday, September 10 in the Toyota Center making this the first stop on the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour since they lost a bull rider. Amadeu Campos Silva was a 22-year-old professional bull rider who unfortunately was killed at the last PBR event...

