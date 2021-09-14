CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke sports lineup: What’s trending

Roanoke Journal
Roanoke Journal
 6 days ago

(ROANOKE, VA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we've been tracking the latest local sports news from the Roanoke area.

Roanoke / cnusports.com

Second-Quarter Surge Highlights Well-Balanced Attack as No. 14 Christopher Newport Field Hockey Rolls Past Roanoke, 4-1

Second-Quarter Surge Highlights Well-Balanced Attack as No. 14 Christopher Newport Field Hockey Rolls Past Roanoke, 4-1

SALEM, Va. -- Capitalizing on a relentless attack that applied consistent pressure throughout the contest, the 14th-ranked Christopher Newport field hockey team took advantage of a well-balanced offensive showcase while scoring three goals in the second quarter to secure a 4-1 victory during a non-conference battle against Roanoke on Sunday at Donald J. Kerr Stadium. Read more

Roanoke / youtube.com

Roanoke soccer tournament brings cultures from around the world together

Roanoke soccer tournament brings cultures from around the world together

Swapping out T-shirts for jerseys, dozens of Roanoke soccer aficionados battled it out on the field at River’s Edge North Park on Sunday. Read more

Roanoke / youtube.com

Around the Way with EJ: Good Counsel LLC and Motivate the Game

Around the Way with EJ: Good Counsel LLC and Motivate the Game

Roanoke / youtube.com

GCC Roanoke Live on YouTube

GCC Roanoke Live on YouTube

Welcome to GCC Roanoke. Read more

