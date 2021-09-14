Your Murfreesboro lifestyle news

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Life in Murfreesboro has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Murfreesboro area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Student heckled for saying grandmother died of COVID-19 because someone didn't wear mask Tennessee high schooler Grady Knox endured mocking after telling officials his grandmother died from COVID-19 "because someone wasn't wearing a mask." Read more

LOCAL PICK

Kids learn beauty and business skills at Murfreesboro hair salon One Murfreesboro hair salon has become a hands-on classroom, teaching kids how to "make the cut" in the real world. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Anti-mask adults heckle student discussing grandmother’s COVID-19 death MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A Tennessee high school student calling for mandatory mask-wearing in his school was interrupted by laughing adults while speaking about his grandmother, who died of COVID-19, at a school board meeting on Sept. 7. The video showed high school junior Grady Knox addressing the board discussing the... Read more

TRENDING NOW