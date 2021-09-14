CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murfreesboro, TN

Your Murfreesboro lifestyle news

Murfreesboro Bulletin
Murfreesboro Bulletin
 6 days ago

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Life in Murfreesboro has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Murfreesboro area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Rutherford County / usatoday.com

Student heckled for saying grandmother died of COVID-19 because someone didn't wear mask

Student heckled for saying grandmother died of COVID-19 because someone didn't wear mask

Tennessee high schooler Grady Knox endured mocking after telling officials his grandmother died from COVID-19 "because someone wasn't wearing a mask." Read more

Comments
avatar

the adults that did this are what's wrong on this country and they probably claim to be good Christian people the sad part is they're exactly what American Christians are today. Keep spreading your story young man

22 likes 1 dislike 10 replies

avatar

he's trying to share his story and adults heckled him! they were the immature ones. Covid is about science not politics. go visit the overcrowded hospitals & morgues. people are dying from it daily. I bet he heard his grandmother died from covid from a doctor!

18 likes 2 dislikes 11 replies

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Murfreesboro / newschannel5.com

Kids learn beauty and business skills at Murfreesboro hair salon

Kids learn beauty and business skills at Murfreesboro hair salon

One Murfreesboro hair salon has become a hands-on classroom, teaching kids how to "make the cut" in the real world. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Murfreesboro / fox32chicago.com

Anti-mask adults heckle student discussing grandmother’s COVID-19 death

Anti-mask adults heckle student discussing grandmother’s COVID-19 death

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A Tennessee high school student calling for mandatory mask-wearing in his school was interrupted by laughing adults while speaking about his grandmother, who died of COVID-19, at a school board meeting on Sept. 7. The video showed high school junior Grady Knox addressing the board discussing the... Read more

Comments
avatar

Its been proven during mask mandates his parents refused to sear masks and grandmother had chose not to get virus shots.

avatar

ok still isn't right to laugh in the face of death to a child 😐

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Rutherford County / nbcwashington.com

Anti-Maskers Laugh as Teen Tells School Board About Grandmother's COVID-19 Death

Anti-Maskers Laugh as Teen Tells School Board About Grandmother's COVID-19 Death

Anti-maskers were caught on camera laughing at a Tennessee school board meeting as a teen spoke about his late grandmother who died from COVID-19 last year. Grady Knox, a junior at Central Magnet School in Murfreesboro, was among the dozens of speakers addressing a possible school mask mandate Tuesday at the Rutherford County school board meeting. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, TN
Lifestyle
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Murfreesboro Bulletin

Murfreesboro Bulletin

Murfreesboro, TN
122
Followers
246
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Murfreesboro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy