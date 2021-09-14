Your Murfreesboro lifestyle news
Student heckled for saying grandmother died of COVID-19 because someone didn't wear mask
Tennessee high schooler Grady Knox endured mocking after telling officials his grandmother died from COVID-19 "because someone wasn't wearing a mask." Read more
the adults that did this are what's wrong on this country and they probably claim to be good Christian people the sad part is they're exactly what American Christians are today. Keep spreading your story young man
he's trying to share his story and adults heckled him! they were the immature ones. Covid is about science not politics. go visit the overcrowded hospitals & morgues. people are dying from it daily. I bet he heard his grandmother died from covid from a doctor!
Kids learn beauty and business skills at Murfreesboro hair salon
One Murfreesboro hair salon has become a hands-on classroom, teaching kids how to "make the cut" in the real world. Read more
Its been proven during mask mandates his parents refused to sear masks and grandmother had chose not to get virus shots.
ok still isn't right to laugh in the face of death to a child 😐
