Your Columbia lifestyle news

(COLUMBIA, MO) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Columbia area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Missouri politicians comment on President Biden’s new vaccine mandate that could cover 100 million Americans COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Several state and local politicians have expressed their opinions on President Biden's new vaccine mandate that could cover 100 million Americans. U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) My statement on the crisis that Joe Biden’s failure of leadership has caused in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/r2EHCxWZgI— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 16, 2021 Gov. Mike Parson (R) The The post Missouri politicians comment on President Biden’s new vaccine mandate that could cover 100 million Americans appeared first on ABC17NEWS. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Retired Nurse Reflects on Pandemic with Missouri on Mic: 'Somehow, We Got Through One of the Greatest Ordeals I've Lived Through' Susan Good is a retired nurse who spent most of her career and the beginning of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic working in Tacoma, Washington. She spoke with KBIA’s Missouri on Mic team at the Columbia Bicentennial event back on July 4th about what nursing during the pandemic in Washington state was like, and a little bit about why she’s chosen to retire to Columbia, Missouri. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Shelter cat adoption for kids with autism benefits them both, study says Parents of a child with autism might wonder if a pet cat would be a good fit for the family. Now, research suggests both children with autism and cats benefit when a feline joins the household. Gretchen Carlisle, a research scientist at the Missouri University Research Center for Human-Animal Interaction,... Read more

TOP VIEWED