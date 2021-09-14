Your Columbia lifestyle news
Missouri politicians comment on President Biden’s new vaccine mandate that could cover 100 million Americans
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Several state and local politicians have expressed their opinions on President Biden's new vaccine mandate that could cover 100 million Americans. U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) My statement on the crisis that Joe Biden’s failure of leadership has caused in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/r2EHCxWZgI— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 16, 2021 Gov. Mike Parson (R) The The post Missouri politicians comment on President Biden’s new vaccine mandate that could cover 100 million Americans appeared first on ABC17NEWS. Read more
Point blank there are some people who can't take the vaccine because of their health conditions and they should sue Biden and his administration and if they should die from the vaccine being force to take it charge him with murder!
The responses from Missouri politicians is at a bare minimum deflection, by Senator Horrible Hawley, and by the Governor and AG total hypocriticy. Hawley was not smart enough to address the subject, he just wants to get his digs in whenever he can. As to the losing team of Parson and Schmidt, how much have they been trying to tell people what they can do and not do? These people do not care about the citizens of Missouri, just the accumulation of wealth for themselves and their families. How many have to die or suffer long term effects from the virus for the Republican Party to open their eyes?
Retired Nurse Reflects on Pandemic with Missouri on Mic: 'Somehow, We Got Through One of the Greatest Ordeals I've Lived Through'
Susan Good is a retired nurse who spent most of her career and the beginning of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic working in Tacoma, Washington. She spoke with KBIA’s Missouri on Mic team at the Columbia Bicentennial event back on July 4th about what nursing during the pandemic in Washington state was like, and a little bit about why she’s chosen to retire to Columbia, Missouri. Read more
Shelter cat adoption for kids with autism benefits them both, study says
Parents of a child with autism might wonder if a pet cat would be a good fit for the family. Now, research suggests both children with autism and cats benefit when a feline joins the household. Gretchen Carlisle, a research scientist at the Missouri University Research Center for Human-Animal Interaction,... Read more
Masks/vaccines combo kept COVID at bay, so Missouri university should extend mandate
The University of Missouri Board of Curators will decide on Monday whether to extend campuswide mask mandates in place at all four UM System schools. And given the low number of cases being reported at the colleges, now is absolutely not the time to ease up on any COVID-19 safety protocols. Read more