However, Camila is not planning a long stay in Hollywood. Instead, she claims that she only accepted the part because she “loves music and singing so much”. In the new strip it was possible to try out both in front of the camera. In an interview with Deadline, she explains, “The film really puts the music first, it made it easier to get involved. I love films and I love acting, but I love music and singing so much. To be able to Trying al these things was one of the reasons I was so excited about this movie. “

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO