The lineup: Sports news in Mansfield

(MANSFIELD, OH) Mansfield-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Mansfield sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

MVP: Mansfield Christian's Everett Martin vs. St. Peter's Our Mechanics Bank MVP is Mansfield Christian's Everett Martin, who scored a goal in the Flames 2-0 victory over cross-city rival St. Peter's. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Week 4: Friday night's Mansfield-area high school football wrapup A regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section. Shelby pulls python act on Ontario 35-7 Shelby's offensive machine was... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Mansfield Senior falls to West Holmes in OCC opener MANSFIELD — It was billed as a potential Region 10 championship preview and Friday’s Ohio Cardinal Conference opener between Mansfield Senior and West Holmes lived up to the hype. Unfortunately for Senior High fans, the Knights had the last laugh. West Holmes erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit and escaped with... Read more

TOP VIEWED