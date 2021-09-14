The lineup: Sports news in Mansfield
MVP: Mansfield Christian's Everett Martin vs. St. Peter's
Our Mechanics Bank MVP is Mansfield Christian's Everett Martin, who scored a goal in the Flames 2-0 victory over cross-city rival St. Peter's. Read more
Week 4: Friday night's Mansfield-area high school football wrapup
A regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section. Shelby pulls python act on Ontario 35-7 Shelby's offensive machine was... Read more
Mansfield Senior falls to West Holmes in OCC opener
MANSFIELD — It was billed as a potential Region 10 championship preview and Friday’s Ohio Cardinal Conference opener between Mansfield Senior and West Holmes lived up to the hype. Unfortunately for Senior High fans, the Knights had the last laugh. West Holmes erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit and escaped with... Read more
Madison High School announces Homecoming Court
MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Madison High School has announced its 2021 Homecoming Court. Court members include: Olivia Neal, Corbin Herr, Aubrey Hoffman, Levi Zehner, Grace Hout, Dylan Mapes, Lexi Papst, Mariah Hunt, Jordan Martin, Addyson Cox, Jameson Myers, Shannon Jamieson, Jarrett Mandusic, Emilie Hoffer, Cayden Clapper, Faith Kuhn, Isaac Brooks, Rilee Kershner, Phil Stupka and Jeff Whisler. Read more
