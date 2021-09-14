Sports wrap: Davenport
(DAVENPORT, IA) Davenport-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.
Prep report: Lancers, Spartans and Beavers claim tournament titles
ELDRIDGE — The Class 4A top-ranked North Scott volleyball team did not drop a set Saturday en route to winning its home invitational. North Scott beat 4A fourth-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier, 5A 14th-ranked Bettendorf, 1A top-ranked Burlington Notre Dame, Clinton and Davenport West to capture the six-team round robin tournament. Read more
Dominacki Cheats Up Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The annual Night of Destruction was run Saturday night at the Davenport Speedway. The evening featured Cheater Races in four classes, an appearance by the American Iron Racing Series and the always exciting Trailer Race. In the modified feature, Bob “the Dominator” Dominacki led the first eight... Read more
Local 4 sports top performances of the week
Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week finalists
Jack Gilligan (Dubuque Senior) — The senior quarterback completed 22 of 31 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Rams to a 27-23 victory on Friday night at Davenport North. This season, Gilligan has completed 41 of 70 passes for 607 yards (14.8 per attempt) and five touchdowns against only two interceptions. He has also carried 26 times for 190 yards and two scores as the Rams’ leading rusher. Read more
