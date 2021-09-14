Trending lifestyle headlines in Kalamazoo

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo Bulletin
 6 days ago

(KALAMAZOO, MI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Kalamazoo, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Kalamazoo area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Michigan

West Michigan business owners and employees react to new vaccine mandates

West Michigan business owners and employees react to new vaccine mandates

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Thursday, President Joe Biden delivered a plan to combat COVID-19 and the Delta variant with new vaccination requirements. President Biden said the Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule to require all employers with 100 or more workers to get the vaccine, or show a negative test, at least once a week. Read more

If you're voted for Joe Biden, and are still unvaccinated, you should be terminated from your job come morning.

Kalamazoo

Fake job offers on the rise amid COVID-19 pandemic, says Better Business Bureau

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Job seekers should beware when looking for work during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to representatives. Job scams were on the rise as of September, especially with more people wanting to work at home due to the pandemic, Better Business Bureau representatives said. Paul Evans, a West Michigan... Read more

Kalamazoo

Virtual Run & Walk raises money for Bronson Children's Hospital for second year

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Registration is still open as of Sunday for Bronson Children's Hospital's second consecutive Virtual Run & Walk. The annual Run & Walk was Bronson Health Foundation's premiere event to raise money for programs and services at the hospital. “Bronson’s Children’s Hospital is the only children’s hospital in... Read more

Kalamazoo

WHAT ARE THESE DRYERS LMAO! Bob & Kays Car Wash - Kalamazoo, MI

This certainly unique tunnel is attached to a shell gas station. It’s an older customized Tommy’s/AVW setup and the dryers are just, err, something else LOL Read more

Kalamazoo Bulletin

With Kalamazoo Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

