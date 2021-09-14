Trending lifestyle headlines in Kalamazoo

(KALAMAZOO, MI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Kalamazoo, from fashion updates to viral videos.

LOCAL PICK

West Michigan business owners and employees react to new vaccine mandates KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Thursday, President Joe Biden delivered a plan to combat COVID-19 and the Delta variant with new vaccination requirements. President Biden said the Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule to require all employers with 100 or more workers to get the vaccine, or show a negative test, at least once a week. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Fake job offers on the rise amid COVID-19 pandemic, says Better Business Bureau KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Job seekers should beware when looking for work during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to representatives. Job scams were on the rise as of September, especially with more people wanting to work at home due to the pandemic, Better Business Bureau representatives said. Paul Evans, a West Michigan... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Virtual Run & Walk raises money for Bronson Children's Hospital for second year KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Registration is still open as of Sunday for Bronson Children's Hospital's second consecutive Virtual Run & Walk. The annual Run & Walk was Bronson Health Foundation's premiere event to raise money for programs and services at the hospital. “Bronson’s Children’s Hospital is the only children’s hospital in... Read more

LATEST NEWS