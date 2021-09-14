New Book from Roanoke Consulting Firm CEO Redefines Leadership in Business

Today’s organizational strategists — including executives, managers, consultants and the business students who aspire to join their ranks — will encounter novel ways of solving complex problems. In a new examination of the wisdom of Confucius and the strategies of The Art of War, the mindfulness of the Buddha and the perspectives of the Bhagavad Gita, as well as the advice of The Tao Te Ching and the fun of playing the ancient board game of Go, The Tao of Strategy: How Seven Eastern Philosophies Help Solve 21st Century Business Challenges (University of Virginia Press, 2021), presents alternative, creative ways to open up one’s strategic thinking.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO