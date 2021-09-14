New Book from Roanoke Consulting Firm CEO Redefines Leadership in Business
Clarkston Consulting Co-Founder and CEO Tom Finegan has written a new book, Amplifiers: How Great Leaders Magnify the Power of Teams, Increase the Impact of Organizations, and Turn Up the Volume on Positive Change (Wiley, Sept. 15, 2021). In his book, out September 15th, Finegan disrupts the dynamics of leadership in today’s world and helps readers and organizational leaders understand the crucial role that True Amplifiers can play in actualizing change and creating transformation in business.theroanokestar.com
