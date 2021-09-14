Top Jackson sports news
Hilldale Academy vs. Jackson High School Varsity Womens' Volleyball
Jackson-area high school football scoreboard for Sept. 10
Napoleon hosts Manchester in high school football — JACKSON -- As the final whistle sounds on the third week of games for the 2021 season, we’ve got you covered with all the final scores from across the Jackson area. There were impressive conference wins, surprising upsets and even some nail-baiters... Read more
Bulldogs Run by Jackson in SEC White Opener
The Chelsea football team opened SEC White play Friday night against Jackson and showed that the Bulldogs are still the team to beat in the conference in a 41-7 rout of the Vikings. The Bulldogs rode the legs of Trent Hill once again as Hill scored four times on the... Read more
Chelsea Freshman Football Loses to Jackson, 30-7; Looks to Bounce Back This Week
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Chris Orlandi for the information in this story.) The Chelsea freshman football team lost to Jackson High School at home on Thursday by a final score of 30-7. The Bulldogs were doomed by 6 turnovers and poor offensive execution. “I feel badly because I... Read more
