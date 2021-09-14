CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daytona Beach, FL

Lifestyle wrap: Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach Today
Daytona Beach Today
 6 days ago

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Life in Daytona Beach has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Florida / fox35orlando.com

Deputies: Florida man shot family dog in head during argument with girlfriend

Deputies: Florida man shot family dog in head during argument with girlfriend

DEBARY, Fla. - A DeBary man is behind bars after deputies say he shot the family dog between the eyes while children were just a room away after a fight with his girlfriend. Amazingly, the dog survived. Steven Parsons, 34, is facing charges of animal cruelty, child abuse and shooting... Read more

Comments
avatar

Debary. Isn’t that where that cafe put that unamerican sign telling People if they voted for Biden not to eat at their establishment? Tells you exactly what type of people live in that town . They should be very proud.

6 likes 1 dislike 9 replies

avatar

black criminals there's mugshots school discipline records traffic tickets past misdeeds...white criminals...just the picture of the dog....

8 likes 1 reply

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Deltona / wesh.com

'Believe the science': Unvaccinated father asks family to get vaccine before death from COVID-19

'Believe the science': Unvaccinated father asks family to get vaccine before death from COVID-19

DELTONA, Fla. — “I just heard him say ‘I love you guys,’” Michael Hudzik said. Hudzik hadn't seen his father in weeks before hearing those last words over the phone. Hudzik’s father was in the ICU at Halifax Health in Daytona Beach and died on Sunday. The family says the... Read more

Comments
avatar

And I live in the next town over. These people don't get that trump is killing them until they take their last breath. Now you leave your family grieving.. 63 and you're dead from ignorance and stubborness... Sad..

5 likes

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Volusia County / wftv.com

Deputies: Man charged with animal cruelty, child abuse after shooting dog with 2 children nearby

Deputies: Man charged with animal cruelty, child abuse after shooting dog with 2 children nearby

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLA. — A DeBary man is accused of shooting his family dog while children were only one room away in a domestic disturbance late Thursday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Steven Parsons, 34, was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9... Read more

Comments
avatar

I hope someone does the same to him.the bible says,don't do to others what you don't want don't to you.

avatar

he must have been drinking that polluted water coming from Gemini Springs Park we know where water runs through the whole neighborhood like they say you never know what's in the water LOL

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Daytona Beach / news-journalonline.com

Here's how Daytona area businesses feel about Biden's vaccine mandate

Here's how Daytona area businesses feel about Biden's vaccine mandate

DAYTONA BEACH — Business owners here reacted cautiously to reports of President Biden's plan to require companies with more than 100 employees to mandate that their workers get vaccinated or face weekly testing. "Personally, I have been vaccinated, but I do believe that's a personal choice," said Randy Dye, a... Read more

Comments
avatar

I'M SURE THESE COMPANIES REQUIRE A PHYSICAL AND A DRUG TEST AND A BACKGROUND CHECK BEFORE HIRING ?? SO WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE ???

2 likes 3 replies

avatar

I NEVER HEARD BIDEN SAY ANYTHING ABOUT 14,000 DOLLAR FINES, AND HE ALSO SAID THE TEST AREN'T GOING TO COST ANYMORE THAN WHAT THE BUSINESS PAID !! SO ONCE AGAIN YOU WANT TO START A LIE !! BE A AMERICAN AND DO YOUR PART.

3 likes 2 dislikes 2 replies

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Daytona Beach, FL
Lifestyle
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fl Rrb Life
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daytona Beach Today

Daytona Beach Today

Daytona Beach, FL
239
Followers
252
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Daytona Beach Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy