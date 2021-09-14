Lifestyle wrap: Daytona Beach
(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Life in Daytona Beach has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Deputies: Florida man shot family dog in head during argument with girlfriend
DEBARY, Fla. - A DeBary man is behind bars after deputies say he shot the family dog between the eyes while children were just a room away after a fight with his girlfriend. Amazingly, the dog survived. Steven Parsons, 34, is facing charges of animal cruelty, child abuse and shooting... Read more
Debary. Isn’t that where that cafe put that unamerican sign telling People if they voted for Biden not to eat at their establishment? Tells you exactly what type of people live in that town . They should be very proud.
6 likes 1 dislike 9 replies
black criminals there's mugshots school discipline records traffic tickets past misdeeds...white criminals...just the picture of the dog....
8 likes 1 reply
'Believe the science': Unvaccinated father asks family to get vaccine before death from COVID-19
DELTONA, Fla. — “I just heard him say ‘I love you guys,’” Michael Hudzik said. Hudzik hadn't seen his father in weeks before hearing those last words over the phone. Hudzik’s father was in the ICU at Halifax Health in Daytona Beach and died on Sunday. The family says the... Read more
And I live in the next town over. These people don't get that trump is killing them until they take their last breath. Now you leave your family grieving.. 63 and you're dead from ignorance and stubborness... Sad..
5 likes
Deputies: Man charged with animal cruelty, child abuse after shooting dog with 2 children nearby
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLA. — A DeBary man is accused of shooting his family dog while children were only one room away in a domestic disturbance late Thursday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Steven Parsons, 34, was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9... Read more
I hope someone does the same to him.the bible says,don't do to others what you don't want don't to you.
he must have been drinking that polluted water coming from Gemini Springs Park we know where water runs through the whole neighborhood like they say you never know what's in the water LOL
Here's how Daytona area businesses feel about Biden's vaccine mandate
DAYTONA BEACH — Business owners here reacted cautiously to reports of President Biden's plan to require companies with more than 100 employees to mandate that their workers get vaccinated or face weekly testing. "Personally, I have been vaccinated, but I do believe that's a personal choice," said Randy Dye, a... Read more
I'M SURE THESE COMPANIES REQUIRE A PHYSICAL AND A DRUG TEST AND A BACKGROUND CHECK BEFORE HIRING ?? SO WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE ???
2 likes 3 replies
I NEVER HEARD BIDEN SAY ANYTHING ABOUT 14,000 DOLLAR FINES, AND HE ALSO SAID THE TEST AREN'T GOING TO COST ANYMORE THAN WHAT THE BUSINESS PAID !! SO ONCE AGAIN YOU WANT TO START A LIE !! BE A AMERICAN AND DO YOUR PART.
3 likes 2 dislikes 2 replies