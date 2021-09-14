Trending sports headlines in San Angelo

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo News Flash
 6 days ago

(SAN ANGELO, TX) San Angelo sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in San Angelo sports. For more stories from the San Angelo area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

San Angelo

San Angelo Central football team prepared to take on Austin Vandegrift Friday night

SAN ANGELO, Texas — To be a winning program, you have to do the little things you don't see, even if it's waking up before the sun rises to practice. This is why the San Angelo Central Bobcats are 2-0 in the season and head coach Kevin Crane says his team is successful because they are able to execute. Read more

San Angelo

HIGHLIGHTS: Central falls in first meeting against Austin Vandegrift

SAN ANGELO – The Central Bobcats drop their first game of the season, 45-13 at home against Austin Vandegrift. It was the first ever meeting between the Bobcats and the Vipers. Vandegrift’s quarterback Brayden Buchanon connected with receiver Reece Beauchamp for two first half touchdowns, as the Vipers took a... Read more

San Angelo

Belles Claim Two Flight Title at ASU Slam Fest

San Angelo, Texas – The ASU Women's Tennis team opened their fall schedule this weekend, hosting the ASU Slam Fest at the ASU Tennis Courts and Bentwood Country Club on Friday and Saturday. In flight one, Dianela Rodriguez dropped her opening match to eventual flight one winner Hana Kvapilova 6-1,... Read more

San Angelo

No. 22 ASU Rams Rally in Second Half Comeback Win

CHADRON, NE – The No. 22-ranked Angelo State football team completed a 24-point comeback on Saturday, defeating Chadron State 28-24 on the road to remain undefeated on the season. The Rams improve to 2-0 on the season, winning their second straight contest on the road, scoring 28 straight points after... Read more

With San Angelo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

