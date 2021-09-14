CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Provo, UT

Lifestyle wrap: Provo

Provo Post
Provo Post
 6 days ago

(PROVO, UT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Provo, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Utah / abc4.com

‘Everyone loved him’: Utah mother honors son by raising awareness for suicide, mental health

‘Everyone loved him’: Utah mother honors son by raising awareness for suicide, mental health

PROVO (ABC4) – Josh Hansen was known as a “teddy bear.”. “He was the class clown, everyone loved him,” his mother, Stephanie Hansen tells ABC4.com. “He was a bigger guy and he would listen to anybody. He would drop everything and listen to what he could for other people.”. A... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Utah / abc4.com

Dirty Bird to open new northern Utah location Friday

Dirty Bird to open new northern Utah location Friday

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Hey northern Utah, are you tired of driving all the way to Provo for Dirty Bird Fried Chxx? That’ll change on Friday. Dirty Bird Fried Chxx will open in Ogden on Friday, Sept. 10. The grand opening of the 1,050 sq ft stand-alone location marks the brand’s first opening following its acquisition by Wags Capital last month and is a dramatic increase from the 263 square foot location opened by Utah-based The McHenry Group in 2020, according to a press release. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Utah / iheart.com

See Where Utah's Dirty Bird Fried Chxx Will Open Its Newest Location

See Where Utah's Dirty Bird Fried Chxx Will Open Its Newest Location

No more driving all the way to Provo! Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Provo / jessicazimmerman.com

Plans Get Ruined and We Explore Provo, Utah!

Plans Get Ruined and We Explore Provo, Utah!

While exploring Capitol Reef National Park, we hit an unexpected (and literal) bump in the road and ended up in Provo, Utah!. Considering how long we were on the road, it’s honestly shocking that we didn’t have. issues with our truck or Airstream. I mean, if we were living at... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Provo, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Provo, UT
Government
City
Provo, UT
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Provo Post

Provo Post

Provo, UT
37
Followers
245
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Provo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy