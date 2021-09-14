CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls News Alert
 6 days ago

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) Idaho Falls sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: South Fremont, Idaho Falls stays unbeaten and other Week 3 results

Week 3 of the high school football season is officially behind us, which means it's time to recap the action that unfolded this Friday. South Fremont stays unbeaten with 34-16 win over Aberdeen. South Fremont topped Aberdeen 34-16 Friday to move the Cougars’ record to 3-0. Easton Kerbs snagged an... Read more

Season comes to an end as Chukars lose to Missoula

The Chukars’ season came to an end Saturday night in an 11-2 loss to the Missoula PaddleHeads in a Pioneer League Divisional playoff game. Idaho Falls, the defending Pioneer League champion, finished the season 58-39. Missoula held the Chukars to just six hits and they avoided the shutout with two... Read more

Preston swats Bonneville Bees

Preston claimed another victory this time on the road in Idaho Falls against the Bonneville Bees. This put Preston 3-1, as they head into their bye week and plan for their Homecoming game against Blackfoot on Sept. 24. The Bonneville game was scoreless the first quarter, but Preston led the... Read more

Hillcrest Boys Soccer dominates Bonneville as Knights win 3-0

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Monday afternoon, the Hillcrest Knights were in control from the get-go at Bonneville High School, as Hillcrest picked up the 3-0 shutout victory. The Knights scored early and locked things down as the match wrapped up. The Knights took the lead with an early goal... Read more

