Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Idaho Falls

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: South Fremont, Idaho Falls stays unbeaten and other Week 3 results Week 3 of the high school football season is officially behind us, which means it's time to recap the action that unfolded this Friday. South Fremont stays unbeaten with 34-16 win over Aberdeen. South Fremont topped Aberdeen 34-16 Friday to move the Cougars’ record to 3-0. Easton Kerbs snagged an... Read more

Season comes to an end as Chukars lose to Missoula The Chukars’ season came to an end Saturday night in an 11-2 loss to the Missoula PaddleHeads in a Pioneer League Divisional playoff game. Idaho Falls, the defending Pioneer League champion, finished the season 58-39. Missoula held the Chukars to just six hits and they avoided the shutout with two... Read more

Preston swats Bonneville Bees Preston claimed another victory this time on the road in Idaho Falls against the Bonneville Bees. This put Preston 3-1, as they head into their bye week and plan for their Homecoming game against Blackfoot on Sept. 24. The Bonneville game was scoreless the first quarter, but Preston led the... Read more

