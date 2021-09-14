CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscaloosa, AL

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa Times
Tuscaloosa Times
 6 days ago

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Tuscaloosa, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Alabama / cbs42.com

Alabama State Trooper Jason Vice dies from COVID-19

Alabama State Trooper Jason Vice dies from COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama State Trooper Jason Vice died from COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Vice, 41, was based at the Tuscaloosa-Selma Highway Patrol Post and was from Northport. Vice had served as a trooper since 2006. During the Christmas season in 2016,... Read more

Comments
avatar

the more immigrants. work in our governments. the more Americans people dies, the Re spraying this diseases.

1 like 3 replies

avatar

So incredibly sad. Our front line workers are taking a beating from this disease. Prayers for his loved ones 🙏

1 like

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Tuscaloosa / wvtm13.com

Mother of Bama Superfan mourns loss of son to COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Mother of Bama Superfan mourns loss of son to COVID-19, urges vaccinations

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — COVID-19 claimed a beloved member of the Crimson Tide family and now his mother is speaking publicly about her son's death. Watch the video above to learn more about the man known affectionately as "Fluff." Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Tuscaloosa / alt1017.com

Quick and Fast Hack to Get Rid of Wasps in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Quick and Fast Hack to Get Rid of Wasps in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

I’ll admit it, I love TikTok but not for what you think. The cute dances, stitches of funny comedians, and crazy organizational videos are clutch. However, what sends me on a two-hour deep dive is all the different hacks. I have discovered that most of the hacks are old-school remedies that our mothers used back in the day. But, when you find a hack that you have never heard of, it’s pure bliss. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Tuscaloosa / youtube.com

Mother of Luke Ratliff recommends caution as COVID-19 claims more lives

Mother of Luke Ratliff recommends caution as COVID-19 claims more lives

Mother of Luke Ratliff recommends caution as COVID-19 claims more lives Subscribe to WVTM on YouTube now for more: https://bit.ly/2jvAaUD Get more Birmingham news: http://www.wvtm13.com Like us: https://www.facebook.com/WVTM13/ Follow us: https://twitter.com/WVTM13 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wvtm13/ Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
Tuscaloosa, AL
Lifestyle
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tuscaloosa Times

Tuscaloosa Times

Tuscaloosa, AL
130
Followers
248
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tuscaloosa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy