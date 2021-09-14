What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Tuscaloosa

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Tuscaloosa, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Alabama State Trooper Jason Vice dies from COVID-19 BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama State Trooper Jason Vice died from COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Vice, 41, was based at the Tuscaloosa-Selma Highway Patrol Post and was from Northport. Vice had served as a trooper since 2006. During the Christmas season in 2016,... Read more

Mother of Bama Superfan mourns loss of son to COVID-19, urges vaccinations TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — COVID-19 claimed a beloved member of the Crimson Tide family and now his mother is speaking publicly about her son's death. Watch the video above to learn more about the man known affectionately as "Fluff." Read more

Quick and Fast Hack to Get Rid of Wasps in Tuscaloosa, Alabama I’ll admit it, I love TikTok but not for what you think. The cute dances, stitches of funny comedians, and crazy organizational videos are clutch. However, what sends me on a two-hour deep dive is all the different hacks. I have discovered that most of the hacks are old-school remedies that our mothers used back in the day. But, when you find a hack that you have never heard of, it’s pure bliss. Read more

