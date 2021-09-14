CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Top Bowling Green sports news

Bowling Green Digest
Bowling Green Digest
 6 days ago

(BOWLING GREEN, KY) Bowling Green sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Bowling Green sports.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Bowling Green / wkusports.com

Late WKU Rally Falls Just Short as Hilltoppers Drop 38-35 Decision at Army

BOWLING GREEN, Ky (BF) — Trailing by 21 points in the fourth quarter, WKU Football put forth a feverous comeback attempt, but it came up short in the Hilltoppers' 38-35 defeat at Army on Saturday. With the loss, WKU falls to 1-1 on the season and will enter the team's bye week. Read more

Bowling Green / bgdailynews.com

Bowling Green opens new stadium with win

The Bowling Green football team opened its new stadium in impressive fashion with a 38-7 win Friday over Hopkinsville at Bowling Green High Stadium. Bowling Green (3-1) forced seven turnovers and freshman quarterback Deuce Bailey guided the Purples to some big plays on offense in his first varsity start as Bowling Green made it three straight wins. Read more

Bowling Green / wbko.com

Bowling Green boys draw 2-2 in match against Male

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples held Senior Night at the pit in their match against the Male Bulldogs Saturday. After singing the National Anthem, Nate Tooley took that momentum and scored in the first minute of the game putting the Purples up 1-0 to start the game. Four minutes later, off a pass from Ernesto Escoto, Zam Kam finishes the goal. Read more

Bowling Green / olemisssports.com

Soccer Tops WKU 1-0 in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Ole Miss (4-1-2) dominated the pace of play Sunday afternoon at WKU (5-1-0), handing the Hilltoppers their first loss of the season in a 1-0 win at the WKU Soccer Complex. The Rebels were all over the Hilltoppers throughout the match, spending 74 percent of possession... Read more

Bowling Green, KY
ABOUT

With Bowling Green Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

