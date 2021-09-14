Top Bowling Green sports news

(BOWLING GREEN, KY) Bowling Green sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Late WKU Rally Falls Just Short as Hilltoppers Drop 38-35 Decision at Army BOWLING GREEN, Ky (BF) — Trailing by 21 points in the fourth quarter, WKU Football put forth a feverous comeback attempt, but it came up short in the Hilltoppers' 38-35 defeat at Army on Saturday. With the loss, WKU falls to 1-1 on the season and will enter the team's bye week. Read more

Bowling Green opens new stadium with win The Bowling Green football team opened its new stadium in impressive fashion with a 38-7 win Friday over Hopkinsville at Bowling Green High Stadium. Bowling Green (3-1) forced seven turnovers and freshman quarterback Deuce Bailey guided the Purples to some big plays on offense in his first varsity start as Bowling Green made it three straight wins. Read more

Bowling Green boys draw 2-2 in match against Male BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples held Senior Night at the pit in their match against the Male Bulldogs Saturday. After singing the National Anthem, Nate Tooley took that momentum and scored in the first minute of the game putting the Purples up 1-0 to start the game. Four minutes later, off a pass from Ernesto Escoto, Zam Kam finishes the goal. Read more

