Wichita Falls, TX

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls News Beat
 6 days ago

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Wichita Falls area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Snoopy!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Snoopy is a two-year-old Dachshund mix who is playful, curious, and would be good with families. Maybe he could be the next addition to yours!. Snoopy is available at the Humane Society of Wichita County. 4360 Old Iowa Park Rd. Wichita Falls, TX 76305. (940) 855-4941. Read more

Choco is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to Choco, a furry friend who is hoping for a home. At 6 years old, Choco is a sweet old man who just wants to settle down. The... Read more

468 COVID admissions at United Regional since July 1st

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – United Regional Health Care System released COVID-19 hospitalization admission numbers on Friday. On September 10, 2021, there were 97 people hospitalized at United Regional with COVID-19. Of the 97 hospitalizations, 16 people are fully vaccinated leaving the remaining 85 people unvaccinated. There are currently 34 people... Read more

7 COVID-19 related deaths this week in Wichita County, 93% of new cases unvaccinated

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday two more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to seven for the week ending on September 10 and 374 since the pandemic began in March 2020. The cases age Case 17800... Read more

