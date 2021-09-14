CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Duluth

Duluth Updates
Duluth Updates
 6 days ago

(DULUTH, MN) Duluth sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Duluth sports. For more stories from the Duluth area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Minnesota / fox21online.com

UMD Football Set to Welcome Third-Ranked Minnesota State Mankato for Home Opener

DULUTH, Minn. – We’ve got a big match-up this Saturday as UMD will host Minnesota State Mankato for their home opener at Malosky Stadium. The Mavericks come into this game ranked #3 in the country, but the 20th-ranked Bulldogs are not backing down from the challenge. “We always know they... Read more

Bemidji / bemidjipioneer.com

BOYS SOCCER: Lumberjacks fall in OT

DULUTH -- The Bemidji High School boys soccer team surrendered another tough loss on Saturday, Sept. 11, falling 2-1 in overtime to Duluth Denfeld at Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth. Denfeld senior Joe Eklund posted both goals for the Hunters (4-2), while freshman Reed Johnson scored the lone Bemidji... Read more

Minnesota / msumavericks.com

#3 Mavericks Upended by #20 Bulldogs on Road

Box Score DULUTH, Minn. --- The #3 Minnesota State football team fell to #20 Minnesota Duluth Saturday evening on the road by the score of 30-10. With the loss, MSU drops to 1-1 on the season, while UMD improves to 2-0. The loss to the Bulldogs snaps MSU's 36-game NSIC winning streak that began on November 5, 2016 against Wayne State (W, 41-30). The loss also snapped MSU's 20-game road winning streak. Read more

Duluth / kbjr6.com

St. Scholastica Men’s Soccer defeats Coe College 3-0

DULUTH, MN- The men's soccer team at St. Scholastica returned home for a match up against Coe College from Iowa. The Saints lost to University of Dallas on Friday 2-1. It was a battle through the first half as the score remained at zero through the first 43 minutes of play. Read more

