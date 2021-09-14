CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Sports wrap: Big Rapids

 6 days ago

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) Big Rapids sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

On Saturday, the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament tipped off in downtown Big Rapids. Scroll through the gallery to see some highlights of the day's action. Read more

Ferris State Hockey Single-Game Tickets Go On Sale Monday At Noon!. Big Rapids, Mich. - The start of the 2021-22 Ferris State University men's ice hockey campaign is only three weeks away and fans wanting to purchase tickets will have an opportunity to do so as single-game tickets for all home contests go on sale Monday (Sept. 13) at 12 p.m. (ET). Read more

Big Rapids, Mich. - The start of the 2021-22 Ferris State University men's ice hockey campaign is only three weeks away and fans wanting to purchase tickets will have an opportunity to do so as single-game tickets for all home contests go on sale Monday (Sept. 13) at 12 p.m. (ET). Read more

Big Rapids, Mich. - The Ferris State University men's golf team wrapped up action in the 2021 Al Watrous Intercollegiate Invitational on Sunday (Sept. 12) at the Saginaw Valley Public Golf Course in Bay City. The Bulldogs carded a 599 team total for the two days of action and finished... Read more

