CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Junction, CO

Lifestyle wrap: Grand Junction

Grand Junction News Alert
Grand Junction News Alert
 6 days ago

(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Grand Junction / nbc11news.com

Bureau of Land Management concludes horse gatherings

Bureau of Land Management concludes horse gatherings

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Bureau of Land Management have concluded horse gathering operations in the Sand Wash Basin. As of Wednesday, Sept. 8, the BLM announced they finished gathering operations within the Sand Wash Basin Herd Management Area (HMA). Although the BLM finished gathering on HMA, they will continue gathering operations on private and public lands outside the HMA in an attempt to gather small, scattered bands of horses roaming the area. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Grand Junction / kjct8.com

17th Annual Dog Days event at Lincoln Park Pool

17th Annual Dog Days event at Lincoln Park Pool

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Parks & Rec put on their annual Dog Days event today at the Lincoln Park Pool. The 17th annual event was open to all dogs with a $5 donation and humans were free. Dogs & their owners made a splash while celebrating the... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Grand Junction / mix1043fm.com

My First Trip to Land’s End Observatory Overlooking Grand Junction

My First Trip to Land’s End Observatory Overlooking Grand Junction

I finally had some free time to go exploring over the weekend and I took the opportunity to head up towards the top of the Grand Mesa for the first time. A sunny day without much widespread wildfire smoke can be hard to come by, so when I saw that bright blue clear sky on Sunday, I knew it was the right day to go up for a visit. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Grand Junction / youtube.com

Powderhorn Mountain Resort Colorado Downhill Mountain Bike Racing September 11th 2021

Powderhorn Mountain Resort Colorado Downhill Mountain Bike Racing September 11th 2021

Downhill mountain bike racing at Powderhorn for the collegiate race series. I race the Prospector Super D race and then head over to Pinball Alley for an inspection of the downhill track. Then I took a lap on Ramble On for a little fun! Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Lifestyle
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Grand Junction News Alert

Grand Junction News Alert

Grand Junction, CO
126
Followers
248
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Junction News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy