The lineup: Sports news in Panama City

PREP ROUNDUP: Niceville girls win first, boys second in Pensacola
PENSACOLA — This week's Gulf Coast Stampede proved to be a much more clean run compared to last week's muddy Dolphin Dash in Panama City. Donning specially-made jerseys to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, Niceville cross country led all area teams with the girls placing first and boys finishing second. Read more
Florida Panhandle High School Football Week 3 live scores
FORT WALTON BEACH — Two weeks in and the high school football season is developing into one of the most exciting thus far, especially after COVID-19 truncated the 2020 season. Check out this week's scoreboard for week two action across Northwest Florida, and stay updated on your favorite team by... Read more
Scholar Athlete of the Week – Jonathan Walker
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Rutherford’s Jonathan Walker. Walker has been the Rams top kicker and punter for the past two seasons and this one as well. He was even named to the All-County First Team as a kicker in 2020. Read more
Vote for this week's News Herald Athlete of the Week for Sept. 6-11
It's again time to vote for The Panama City News Herald Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 6-11. Nominees are derived from scores and stats emailed in by area coaches during the week. Voting begins at noon each Monday and closes at noon Thursday. The winner will be posted at newsherald.com/sports on Friday afternoon and in Saturday's print edition of the News Herald. Read more
