‘Life Goes On’: John Melillo Reflects On East End Roots, Vietnam War In Solo Show

For John Melillo, Long Island is home — starting in the 1950s from the time he was a boy, spending every vacation, holiday and spare moment with his family on the East End. His childhood and young adult life were idyllic, with a healthy dose of excitement — a “Tom Sawyer adventure,” the Eastport resident recalled with a fond laugh during a telephone interview last week, up until 1970 and the moment he was drafted into the Vietnam War.