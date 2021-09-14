Your Newark lifestyle news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(NEWARK, DE) Life in Newark has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we're committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's what people are talking about in your area.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Delaware / onlyinyourstate.com

Build The Burger Of Your Dreams From An Enormous Menu At M2O Burgers In Delaware

Newark, Delaware, is home to the coolest Main Street in the state! There are so many shops and restaurants that it’s impossible to be bored if you spend a day here. If you’re looking for a unique place to eat, head to M2O Burgers and Salads and create the lunch of your dreams. Read more

Newark / wdel.com

Newark may consider gathering restrictions, mask mandate amid University of Delaware COVID spike

Newark Mayor Jerry Clifton is keeping a close eye on the University of Delaware's COVID-19 dashboard. If numbers keep rising, the city will likely see a return of pandemic-related restrictions. Over the past two days, the university saw 241 new COVID-19 cases. Thursday, 136 new cases were reported, shattering the... Read more

Cool. That's what shitbags do. Ignore the science and apply the boot. Do not think. OBEY!

Newark / newarkpostonline.com

Newark to consider party restrictions as UD's COVID-19 outbreak worsens

City of Newark officials are considering possible restrictions on private gatherings as the COVID-19 outbreak at the University of Delaware continues to worsen. UD reported 136 new cases Thursday. That is UD’s highest one-day total ever, breaking the record set Wednesday, when 105 cases were reported. So far this week, UD has seen 255 cases, the worst since early March. Read more

Newark / fox29.com

University of Delaware requiring COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test to attend football games

NEWARK, Del. - The University of Delaware is getting ready to host its first home football with a packed house in more than a year. This comes on the heels of the university announcing two consecutive days of more than 100 students reporting positive cases of COVID-19. "We are anticipating that everyone who attends the game will either need to show proof of full vaccination or they’ll have to show a negative test taken within the past 72 hours," Andrea Boyle Tippet, Communications Director with the University of Delaware, said. Read more

