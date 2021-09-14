Fargo sports digest: Top stories today

(FARGO, ND) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Fargo area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Bison big plays fuel 43-point first half in dominating home victory FARGO — North Dakota State didn't need to be near the end zone to threaten the scoreboard during the first half Saturday afternoon at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. The Bison scored six touchdowns in the opening half with each covering at least 20 yards. That big-play penchant fueled a 43-point first half as NDSU rolled to a 64-0 victory against Valparaiso in nonconference NCAA Division I FCS play before 15,118 fans. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Hi-Liners Battle to the End, Fall to Fargo South 21-18 VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Fargo South came into Valley City with the same goal as the Hi-Liners, get the first win of the season. Both teams enduring losses in their first two games of the season. First quarter, after the Hi-Liners were stopped on a 4th and 4 situation... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Fargo South's Tanner DuBois notches first win as starter, leads Concordia to dominant victory over Presentation MOORHEAD — There was a 53-point swing in Concordia’s first half on Saturday compared to the Cobbers’ Week 1 loss to Valley City State. Concordia’s offense came out firing early, jumping out to a two-score lead within the game’s first five minutes. That hot start boosted the Cobbers to a... Read more

TRENDING NOW