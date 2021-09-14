CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Fargo sports digest: Top stories today

 6 days ago

(FARGO, ND) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Fargo area.

North Dakota / inforum.com

Bison big plays fuel 43-point first half in dominating home victory

FARGO — North Dakota State didn't need to be near the end zone to threaten the scoreboard during the first half Saturday afternoon at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. The Bison scored six touchdowns in the opening half with each covering at least 20 yards. That big-play penchant fueled a 43-point first half as NDSU rolled to a 64-0 victory against Valparaiso in nonconference NCAA Division I FCS play before 15,118 fans. Read more

Valley City / newsdakota.com

Hi-Liners Battle to the End, Fall to Fargo South 21-18

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Fargo South came into Valley City with the same goal as the Hi-Liners, get the first win of the season. Both teams enduring losses in their first two games of the season. First quarter, after the Hi-Liners were stopped on a 4th and 4 situation... Read more

Fargo / inforum.com

Fargo South's Tanner DuBois notches first win as starter, leads Concordia to dominant victory over Presentation

MOORHEAD — There was a 53-point swing in Concordia’s first half on Saturday compared to the Cobbers’ Week 1 loss to Valley City State. Concordia’s offense came out firing early, jumping out to a two-score lead within the game’s first five minutes. That hot start boosted the Cobbers to a... Read more

Fargo / kfyrtv.com

NDSU routs Valparaiso 64-0 to improve to 2-0

FARGO, ND (KFYR) - It was all Bison, all day on Saturday as NDSU would shut out Valparaiso 64 to 0 to go to 2-0 on the year. Quincy Patterson would go over the century mark in both passing and rushing, while also finding the end zone twice. Six different... Read more

