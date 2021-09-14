Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Victorville
IE father dies of COVID just weeks after wife, leaving 5 children behind
A Yucaipa man has died of COVID-19 less than two weeks after his wife, a nurse, died, leaving 5 children behind. Read more
We all can get the virus...like the flu...but if vaccinated the chances of dying are minimum. Don't have to be a genius. These poor kids will grow without parents because they made a bad decision.
"CDC confesses: Vaccines are failing, and the vaxxed can be superspreaders," reads a graphic shared in a July 31 Instagram post , which attributes this "confession" to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
yes people die from disease and illness. You can die from the the common flu . This isn't news .
my deepest condolences to the family... 🥺🤲🏻🙏🏻so heartbreaking 💔 May Almighty God Grant them comfort, AMEN 🤲🏻🙏🏻❤️
Cockroaches, no hot water: Restaurant closures, inspections in San Bernardino County, Sept. 2-9
Here are the restaurants and other food facilities that San Bernardino County health inspectors temporarily shut down because of imminent health hazards between Sept. 2 and 9, 2021. Golden Chopstix, 12119 Apple Valley Road, Apple Valley. Closed: Sept. 7. Grade: Not graded (most recent was 94/A on April 29) Reason:... Read more
With all that money that county makes especially their D.As office pressing wrongful charges they make BANK!
Visit these 14 monuments in the High Desert with the help of the Mohahve Historical Society
There are many reminders of our extraordinary local history hidden in plain sight across the High Desert, and with some help from the Mohahve Historical Society, you can explore the area and find these little known gems. The MHS recently identified and cataloged 14 unique and interesting monuments that provide... Read more