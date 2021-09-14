Trending lifestyle headlines in Bend
C. Oregon employers, visitors react to president’s new vaccine mandate for large businesses
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- President Joe Biden's newest vaccine mandate and other policies announced Thursday afternoon are the strongest push yet, affecting about two-thirds of the nation's workforce. President Biden directed the U.S. Labor Department to require all employers with 100 or more employees to require their workers to either... Read more
what ever happened to the flu virus? There were no recorded case of flu deaths in the USA in 2020. Did Covid-19 cure the flu? A virus that killed between 12 to 61 thousand deaths annually is suddenly eradicated. Seem very peculiar to me.
43 likes 1 dislike 4 replies
the vaccine doesn't work nor does the booster the 3rd or the 4th and on and on but the facts of how many adverse effects including the deaths from the jab are a closely guarded until they release these facts or come up with a vaccine that actually works I'll take my chances and not role the dice and be one of those closely guarded secrets
23 likes 3 dislikes 6 replies
Oregon reports 21 more COVID-19 related deaths, 2,437 new cases; St. Charles Bend has record 96 in hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 21 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,394, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday as St. Charles Bend reported a record 92 COVID-19 patients -- and another record, 96, on Friday. OHA also reported 2,437 new confirmed and... Read more
21 related covid deaths…. Meaning 21 people died of cancer, heart attack, pneumonia, car crash, gun shot wound and maybe also had covid at the time of death.
3 likes 1 dislike
Popular German beer bar Prost! opens in Bend, its 4th location
As everyone knows, Bend has no shortage of craft breweries, many of them making top-notch German-style beers. But the real stuff, straight out of Germany? That’s a little tougher to find fresh out of the keg. But enter Prost!, the German beer bar with loyal followings in its original Seattle... Read more
Get a Taste of Sen Thai Hot Pot in Bend
Walking into Sen, a new Thai noodle house that specializes in street food recipes and hot pot meals, feels a bit like walking into an art gallery. Visitors are greeted by chic white walls, modern light fixtures and high ceilings with towering windows that go nearly to the top—perfect for gazing out over the Deschutes River that flows outside. The décor is intentional; nothing is thrown together haphazardly, and everything has a purpose. Read more