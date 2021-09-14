CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Odessa

Odessa Voice
Odessa Voice
 6 days ago

(ODESSA, TX) Life in Odessa has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Odessa / cw39.com

Suicide, it’s a heavy subject, but one we need to talk about

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day, and one local woman is hoping to bring awareness to this heavy subject. On October 10, 2011, Amanda Provence’s world changed forever. Nearly ten years ago, Provence lost her brother to suicide. Now, she is using her grief to help others who are struggling. Read more

Texas / yourbasin.com

School districts in Texas could face consequences enforcing masks mandates

School districts in Texas could face consequences enforcing masks mandates. Odessa High improves to 2-1 in win over Lubbock Coronado. Read more

Odessa / yourbasin.com

Locals organizing a 5K Memorial Run during National Childhood Cancer Awareness

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – September is a month that recognizes an illness that has impacted so many people and local organizers are getting ready for next week’s 5K run for Averi Quinonez. Allan Espina is the organizer and supporter of the Averi 5k Memorial Run and is ready for year... Read more

Odessa / oaoa.com

Hospital leaders await word on funding

A Thursday COVID Zoom news briefing was a mixed bag of hope and some good news amid still high hospitalization rates at both Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center. The hope is that the most recent surge of COVID patients has leveled off and that funding help is... Read more

