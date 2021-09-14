Sports wrap: Nogales

(NOGALES, AZ) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Nogales area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Ole Miss transfer Blaise Biringer coming home to join Arizona softball Arizona softball is bringing another local kid home, adding Ole Miss infielder Blaise Biringer from the transfer portal on Sunday. The Nogales native made the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2021 after hitting .337 with two homers for the Rebels, the second-highest batting average on the team and fourth-best among SEC freshmen. Biringer had four hits in two games against Arizona in the Tucson Regional last May. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

All-American recognition for Nogales cheerleaders Five members of the Nogales High School stunt and cheer team were selected as 2021-22 National Cheer Association All-Americans following a recent summer camp at NHS. Gia Bolania, Daniela Carosilva, Lizette Gamez, Blanca Monique Gutierrez and Anilem Hernandez earned the individual honors, and the team was invited to the NCA High School National Championships in Dallas in January. Read more

TRENDING NOW

2021 Southern Arizona High School Football Preview: Rio Rico 2020 record: 1-2 in a season cut short because of COVID-19. Head coach: Kevin Kuhm, 14-19 in fifth season at Rio Rico and 33-41 overall in ninth season. Heading into Friday’s opener at Nogales, Kuhm is in the unique position of having coached both programs. Kuhm is a 2010 Arizona graduate with a degree in health and physical education/fitness. He earned his master’s in educational leadership and administration at NAU in 2016. He has also served as the assistance principal and athletic director at Nogales. Kuhm is trying to instill confidence in a Rio Rico program that at one time had a 51-game losing streak from 2000 to 2006. He coached the Hawks to their one and only winning season in 2014 with a 6-5 record. The program started in 1997. This is its 25th year of competition. Read more

LATEST NEWS