Rock Hill, SC

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Rock Hill

Rock Hill Digest
Rock Hill Digest
 6 days ago

(ROCK HILL, SC) Life in Rock Hill has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Rock Hill / wccbcharlotte.com

Rock Hill Community Comes Together To Surprise Nurses With Care Packages

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The past year has been a trying time for everyone, but especially for healthcare workers who have been on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic. So on Friday, the Rock Hill community came together to surprise school nurses with care packages to say thanks for all their hard work. Read more

Rock Hill / wcnc.com

Nearly 30% of Rock Hill students have been quarantined this school year

In the last week, 247 students have been in isolation, 667 students in quarantine, and 131 students have tested positive for COVID-19 across the district. Read more

abc11.com

Governor Cooper to North Carolinians: If you're unsure about the vaccine, 'get off social media'

"How many people need to get sick and die because people don't get this miraculous vaccine?" Cooper said. Read more

Comments
if you get your medical advice from a governor or the president then maybe it's time to start questioning your common sense.

398 likes 13 dislikes 119 replies

CHOICES/ALTERNATIVES TO THE “VACCINES”… This is what MY DOCTOR {PRESCRIBED} AND RECOMMENDED TO ME AND MY SON (13)!To PREVENT AND AS A TREATMENT IF YOU CATCH IT! AND IT W.O.R.K.E.D.!**The 2 Rx’s must be prescribed by a doctor and the ivermectin is made for animals and humans! -Ivermectin 3mg as per your weight (Dr. prescribed only) -Quercetin 500mg-Vitamin C 1000mg-Vitamin D3 125mcg (1000 iu) -Copper 2mg -Zinc 50mg -Aspirin 81mg -If you get covid add ZPAKMy doctor prescribed unfortunately I didn’t take them on a vacation my kid (13) and I caught it immediately started medication above ⬆️ better in 7 days no vaccines no hospitals! I am not telling anyone this will be good for them just sharing my story that I sought CHOICES and found a effective one for me and my son… I’m not trying to hurt anyone! 🙏🏼❤️🇺🇸 WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER!

135 likes 14 dislikes 124 replies

Fort Mill / wcnc.com

'No fault of their own' | Fort Mill mom worries kids will miss out on in-person learning because of lack of mask mandate

The latest COVID-19 dashboard metrics for Fort Mill Schools show in the last week, 174 students and 22 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Read more

