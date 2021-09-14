Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Rock Hill
Rock Hill Community Comes Together To Surprise Nurses With Care Packages
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The past year has been a trying time for everyone, but especially for healthcare workers who have been on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic. So on Friday, the Rock Hill community came together to surprise school nurses with care packages to say thanks for all their hard work. Read more
Nearly 30% of Rock Hill students have been quarantined this school year
In the last week, 247 students have been in isolation, 667 students in quarantine, and 131 students have tested positive for COVID-19 across the district. Read more
Governor Cooper to North Carolinians: If you're unsure about the vaccine, 'get off social media'
"How many people need to get sick and die because people don't get this miraculous vaccine?" Cooper said. Read more
'No fault of their own' | Fort Mill mom worries kids will miss out on in-person learning because of lack of mask mandate
The latest COVID-19 dashboard metrics for Fort Mill Schools show in the last week, 174 students and 22 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Read more