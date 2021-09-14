CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethlehem, PA

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Bethlehem

Bethlehem News Flash
Bethlehem News Flash
 6 days ago

(BETHLEHEM, PA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Pennsylvania / pennlive.com

Pa. woman adopts 3 nephews after her sister dies of COVID-19 at 36

Pa. woman adopts 3 nephews after her sister dies of COVID-19 at 36

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Sick with COVID-19 in a hospital bed, pregnant with her third child and anticipating the worst, Jackie Gonzalez penned a letter to her oldest son. “My dearest Jacob,” it began. “I thought we would have forever together. But forever isn’t as long as I hoped ... " Read more

Comments
avatar

God Bless Her, May God Be with her for what she is doing for the children !

4 likes

avatar

When my 30 year old niece passed away, her sister adopted her daughter. It’s just the right thing to do.

4 likes

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Lehigh County / sauconsource.com

At Lehigh, COVID Cases Prompt Changes Early in Fall Semester

At Lehigh, COVID Cases Prompt Changes Early in Fall Semester

For Lehigh University students, faculty and staff looking to have a normal fall semester, thanks to COVID-19, it has been anything but that so far. As of Sept. 9, there were a total of 138 active cases among students, with 111 of them among students living in on-campus housing and 27 cases among off-campus students living in the Bethlehem area. That number reflected a decline from nearly a week earlier, on Sept. 3, when there were 207 active cases, with 159 of them among students living in residence halls and 48 cases among those who live off-campus. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Bethlehem / thevalleyledger.com

ARTSQUEST ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR OKTOBERFEST

ARTSQUEST ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR OKTOBERFEST

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Oktoberfest, presented by Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE), will return to the SteelStacks campus Oct. 1 – 3 and Oct. 8 – 10, 2021. The festival, now in its 11th year, will feature brew samples, live music, local artisans as well as popular activities like the dachshund dog parade and the Pennsylvania State Steinholding Championship. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Bethlehem / wlvt.org

You Bet Your Garden S3 Ep. 12 Spring Bulb Success

You Bet Your Garden S3 Ep. 12 Spring Bulb Success

Learn how to tip-toe your tulips to spring bulb success. Hosted by Mike McGrath and produced in Bethlehem, Pa, this weekly call-in program offers ‘fiercely organic’ advice to gardeners far and wide. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Bethlehem, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Bethlehem, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Lifestyle
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bethlehem News Flash

Bethlehem News Flash

Bethlehem, PA
101
Followers
252
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bethlehem News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy