What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Bethlehem

Pa. woman adopts 3 nephews after her sister dies of COVID-19 at 36 BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Sick with COVID-19 in a hospital bed, pregnant with her third child and anticipating the worst, Jackie Gonzalez penned a letter to her oldest son. “My dearest Jacob,” it began. “I thought we would have forever together. But forever isn’t as long as I hoped ... " Read more

At Lehigh, COVID Cases Prompt Changes Early in Fall Semester For Lehigh University students, faculty and staff looking to have a normal fall semester, thanks to COVID-19, it has been anything but that so far. As of Sept. 9, there were a total of 138 active cases among students, with 111 of them among students living in on-campus housing and 27 cases among off-campus students living in the Bethlehem area. That number reflected a decline from nearly a week earlier, on Sept. 3, when there were 207 active cases, with 159 of them among students living in residence halls and 48 cases among those who live off-campus. Read more

ARTSQUEST ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR OKTOBERFEST BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Oktoberfest, presented by Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE), will return to the SteelStacks campus Oct. 1 – 3 and Oct. 8 – 10, 2021. The festival, now in its 11th year, will feature brew samples, live music, local artisans as well as popular activities like the dachshund dog parade and the Pennsylvania State Steinholding Championship. Read more

