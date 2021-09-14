Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Athens

(ATHENS, GA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

OPINION: Homelessness in Athens made worse by UGA and pandemic As a current second-year student here at the University of Georgia, there’s plenty that Athens has to offer. I enjoy going out to eat with my friends, walking downtown and I love west campus dorm life that’s conveniently close. I look forward to potentially finding an internship here and to live in one of the many apartments that specifically accommodates students. Read more

Piedmont Athens Regional on Total Diversion Due to Rising Number of COVID-19 Cases The region’s largest hospital was on total diversion as of midday today, as local healthcare infrastructure continues to struggle with the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Shortly after noon, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center reported its emergency department was overcrowded, and that the hospital was diverting all incoming traffic. St. Mary’s Hospital was accepting patients, although its emergency department was listed as busy according to the Georgia Coordinating Center. Read more

Athens police blotter: Man attacked in buffet bathroom and more Two Athens Chinese restaurants were burglarized between about 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 and 12:15 a.m. on Sept. 6, according to two Athens-Clarke County Police Department reports. The glass on the front door of Golden Dragon on Alps Road was shattered with a large rock. The owner told police that a lock box containing about $800 had been stolen, and a bar that kept the back door secured had been removed, according to one of the reports. Read more

