Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Athens
(ATHENS, GA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
OPINION: Homelessness in Athens made worse by UGA and pandemic
As a current second-year student here at the University of Georgia, there’s plenty that Athens has to offer. I enjoy going out to eat with my friends, walking downtown and I love west campus dorm life that’s conveniently close. I look forward to potentially finding an internship here and to live in one of the many apartments that specifically accommodates students. Read more
Riiiight it’s the colleges fault... not the local government literally sanctioning homeless encampments in town drawing homeless from surrounding areas to Athens.
4 likes
Homelessness is totally out if control everywhere in the U.S. because the government doesn't take care of its own first before worldwide charity like Afghanistan. Nothing has been done on a national level to tackle the issue as it escalates every year. The U. S. shouldn't allow any more immigrants into the country until this issue is managed and gets under control. It looks like a third world country on the streets of every major city and it's just sad and unacceptable period!
Piedmont Athens Regional on Total Diversion Due to Rising Number of COVID-19 Cases
The region’s largest hospital was on total diversion as of midday today, as local healthcare infrastructure continues to struggle with the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Shortly after noon, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center reported its emergency department was overcrowded, and that the hospital was diverting all incoming traffic. St. Mary’s Hospital was accepting patients, although its emergency department was listed as busy according to the Georgia Coordinating Center. Read more
Who is Ready 4 Military To Take Back USA from Domestic/Foreign Criminals Who Stole 2020 Election? Share Tell Military We The People Support Military Protecting US Constitution and Restoring Trump as Rightful President. SHARE Far & Wide and Often👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻@denzelwashiington
Athens police blotter: Man attacked in buffet bathroom and more
Two Athens Chinese restaurants were burglarized between about 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 and 12:15 a.m. on Sept. 6, according to two Athens-Clarke County Police Department reports. The glass on the front door of Golden Dragon on Alps Road was shattered with a large rock. The owner told police that a lock box containing about $800 had been stolen, and a bar that kept the back door secured had been removed, according to one of the reports. Read more
Stacy Abrams has demanded a full investigation. As Stacy has said on numerous times, Buffets Matter.
Your hospitals are in crisis. Vaccinations and masks will save lives
Andrew C. McKown, MD, is a Pulmonary/Critical Care Physician at Athens Pulmonary and Medical Director of Critical Care at Piedmont Athens Regional. The third wave of COVID came and went in early 2021. With the advent of highly effective vaccines, we all hoped COVID would be contained for good. Everyone wanted life to go back to normal. Much of Georgia’s populace attempted to do so, but enough people have not yet gotten a vaccine that we are in a crisis yet again. Read more