Your Clarksville lifestyle news

Families of students frustrated by lack of contact tracing, information following TN teacher’s death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – COVID-19 is gripping classrooms throughout Tennessee and taking lives along the way. But frustration is building among parents who say school districts aren’t doing enough to inform families of COVID-19 exposures. “I just don’t know if they have understood the gravity of what steps should be... Read more
Not in this state... stack the bodies like walls before officials act... shame on you all
Where were these concerned parents when school officials were getting assailed across the state jist last week?
Montgomery County judges restrict court attendance due to rise in COVID cases
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Courtrooms will be limited to defendants, victims and witnesses only in Montgomery County, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Montgomery County judges made the decision, effective today, according to a county news release. The presiding judge of each judicial district is authorized to decide how in-person court proceedings are conducted. Read more
Thank goodness some one is a wake and seeing what's happening. A lot more than just the courts need to wake up. Teacher dieing and children being put at risk.
This is the County in the Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19
With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 39,893,580 Americans have been infected with the virus — and 635,606 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world. […] Read more
