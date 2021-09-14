CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksville, TN

Your Clarksville lifestyle news

Clarksville Updates
Clarksville Updates
 6 days ago

(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Clarksville, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Tennessee / wkrn.com

Families of students frustrated by lack of contact tracing, information following TN teacher’s death

Families of students frustrated by lack of contact tracing, information following TN teacher’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – COVID-19 is gripping classrooms throughout Tennessee and taking lives along the way. But frustration is building among parents who say school districts aren’t doing enough to inform families of COVID-19 exposures. “I just don’t know if they have understood the gravity of what steps should be... Read more

Comments
avatar

Not in this state... stack the bodies like walls before officials act... shame on you all

avatar

Where were these concerned parents when school officials were getting assailed across the state jist last week?

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Montgomery County / rewind943.com

Montgomery County judges restrict court attendance due to rise in COVID cases

Montgomery County judges restrict court attendance due to rise in COVID cases

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Courtrooms will be limited to defendants, victims and witnesses only in Montgomery County, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Montgomery County judges made the decision, effective today, according to a county news release. The presiding judge of each judicial district is authorized to decide how in-person court proceedings are conducted. Read more

Comments
avatar

Thank goodness some one is a wake and seeing what's happening. A lot more than just the courts need to wake up. Teacher dieing and children being put at risk.

1 like 1 reply

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Clarksville / 247wallst.com

This is the County in the Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

This is the County in the Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 39,893,580 Americans have been infected with the virus — and 635,606 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world. […] Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Clarksville / youtube.com

7 mo German Shepherd pup learns to behave like a gentlemen

7 mo German Shepherd pup learns to behave like a gentlemen

Off-Leash K9 Training (OLK9) is an off leash dog training business owned by Jacob Robinson, and is based in Clarksville,TN. We specialize in private one-on-one lessons and dog behavior consultations. This helps to create a stronger bond between the owner and the dog. OLK9 is composed of off leash dog trainers with experience and training ranging from the US Military, DOD, US Secret Service, and Private Sector. Our client’s dogs will be trained to have the same level of obedience as most police/military working dogs. This style of training encompasses the core beliefs and philosophy of consistency, fairness, and crystal clear communication that will turn any dog into a well-behaved member of society in any situation. 100% Obedience, 100% Off-Leash! The system and techniques offered will work for any dog, regardless of age, size, or breed. Check out the hundreds of videos on our YouTube Channel to see the amazing results we achieve with dogs every day! Contact us today for more info! dogtrainerclarksvilletn.com jacob@offleashk9training.com (910) 381-8208 OLK9 Trainer: Brandon Any Breed. Any Size. Any Age. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Government
Clarksville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Gunman opens fire at Russian university, at least 8 dead: report

Russian authorities on Monday responded to a mass shooting in the city of Perm, resulting in at least eight deaths and six injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the country's Investigative Committee. The suspect has been detained after the incident at Perm State University, according to officials. The state Tass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Clarksville Updates

Clarksville Updates

Clarksville, TN
200
Followers
244
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clarksville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy