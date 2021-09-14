What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Saginaw

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Saginaw Dispatch
 6 days ago

(SAGINAW, MI) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Michigan / mlive.com

Michigan dog who chewed off own leg garners public support, donations as search begins for rehab shelter

SAGINAW, MI — Nearly a month after gnawing off her own leg to free herself from a painful entanglement, a Saginaw dog is getting a new lease on life. Now the property of Saginaw County, the resilient pooch named Bella has put on weight and is walking on her remaining legs as her new caretakers search for a rehabilitation shelter for traumatized dogs. Read more

Animals are at the mercy of very sick owners. How could people not see or hear the suffering that Bella went thru.

Saginaw / mlive.com

Pediatricians urge Saginaw school districts to require masks

SAGINAW, MI - In her time working in pediatric intensive care, Dr. Nicole Sinclair had never seen patients in worse shape than during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sinclair, a pediatric intensivist at Covenant Medical Center Harrison in Saginaw, said some teenagers with respiratory failure ended up in her unit over the course of the pandemic. But those who suffered the worst were kids dealing with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, a rare condition that can follow a COVID-19 infection. Read more

Saginaw / mlive.com

Cob King bringing its ‘Flamin’ Hot Cheetos’ Mexican street corn, plus new food to SVRC Marketplace

SAGINAW, MI — Cob King, a Saginaw-based food truck offering classic Mexican street food, is joining the vendor mix at SVRC Marketplace with more menu offerings. Owner James Garza said he’ll keep his food truck while expanding his business into the downtown Saginaw market this fall. “It feels great. It... Read more

Saginaw / mlive.com

Saginaw Children’s Zoo opens its gates for free admission Sunday

SAGINAW, MI — Families here can enjoy free admission to the Saginaw Children’s Zoo Sunday, Sept. 12. Impact Saginaw credit unions will sponsor the free event, “CU at the Zoo,” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission will include one free ride on the train and carousel at the zoo,... Read more

